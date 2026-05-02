Projecting the Seahawks Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft

There was not a lot of good progress from most of the teams in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks realistically had the best draft class of the NFC West Division. Seattle looks to have one of the best and most loaded rosters in the league. Their roster looks especially good after their 2026 Draft. A lot of decisions will be made on the newly drafted and signed, as some might be put on the practice roster, while others will be given immediate starting roles.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) looks to pass as quarterback Drew Lock (2) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

It should be a given that Darnold has proven his worth to be a franchise quarterback after a few attempts, especially leading the team to their second-ever Super Bowl title. Darnold is under contract for at least two more seasons. His backup should once again be Drew Lock, who is entering the final year of his second stint with the Seahawks. Finally, dual-threat playmaker Jalen Milroe is third in line, but he should get some sort of dynamic RPO role with a year under his belt.

Running Backs

Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, George Holani / Zach Charbonet - IR (ACL)

Running back was the most needed position for the Seahawks to address going into the Draft. They solved that question by getting a high-caliber athlete with the No. 32 overall pick with Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price. Former Green Bay Packers backup Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will carry the load while Zach Charbonnet recovers from a torn ACL he suffered during the postseason. Likely taking the spot of the least productive back between Wilson and Holani.

Fullbacks

Robbie Ouzts, Brady Russell

Seattle made the smart decision to re-sign and keep Russell, but his main role is to be the special teams star. Ouzts is one of the more underrated players from the 2025 NFL Draft class and has been efficient late in the season. He and Russell are two of the best fullbacks in the league thanks to the Super Bowl run.

Wide Receivers

Wide Receiver - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton,

Wide Receiver - Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo, Emmanuel Henderson

Slot Receiver - Cooper Kupp, Cody White

The Seahawks keep their starting receiver corps and their key former free agent pass-catchers like Shaheed and Bobo. Horton should be finally healthy by the time training camp starts after a shin injury ruined a promising rookie season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks add an explosive deep-threat rookie in Henderson. His playmaking could earn him a second-team spot alongside Bobo and Horton.

Tight Ends

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) runs against Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Harrison Bryant

Seattle’s tight end looks tight, but the utilization of the 12-front often keeps multiple tight ends on the roster. Barner is developing into a reliable veteran after a late-season surge. Arroyo had a strong start to his rookie season, but injuries and inconsistencies slowed him down. Saubert and Kallerup are role players that has had good moments. The addition of Bryant shows that the Seahawks need another pass-catcher of some kind. He could be a real impact player for the Seahawks.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle - Charles Cross, Josh Jones,

Left Guard - Grey Zabel, Christian Haynes

Center - Jalen Sundell, Federico Maranges

Right Guard - Anthony Bradford, Beau Stephens

Right Tackle - Abraham Lucas, Amari Knight

The Seahawks took serious measures to add depth to the offensive line. Most of all, however, the front office may have added some competition to the starters with the addition of guard Beau Stephens in the fifth round. Stephens might compete with starting right guard Anthony Bradford, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. The front office has been rumored to put Olu Olumwaitmi on the trade block, which would be good news for Federico Maranges.

Defensive Line

Nose Tackle - Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed,

Defensive Tackle - Leonard Williams

Defensive End - DeMarcus Lawrence, Rylie Mills

There are going to be a lot of interior battles at the defensive line, but mostly the back end of the group. Several of these players are going to play at the three-technique defensive tackle, including Rylie Mills, who made the switch at defensive end. Many of the back-half drafted defensive linemen and some undrafted free agents will likely be on the practice squad roster.

Linebackers

Edge Rusher - Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall,

Middle Linebacker - Ernest Jones IV, Chazz Surratt, Jamie Sheriff

Middle Linebacker - Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight

Not a lot of changes come the linebacker corps, but there are going to be some interesting developments. The Seahawks are going to challenge Jamie Sheriff to make the switch to a more off-the-line outbacker as opposed to an edge rusher. The Seahawks experienced several concerns with depth at linebacker this past season.

Cornerbacks

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boundary Cornerback - Devon Witherspoon, Nehemiah Prichett

Boundary Cornerback - Josh Jobe, Julian Neal,

Slot Cornerback - Nick Emannwori, Noah Igbinoghene

The entire secondary saw the biggest changes this offseason. The loss of Riq Wololen will be healed by Josh Jobe becoming the full-time starter and drafting Julian Neal in the third round. The man-coverage corners shouldn’t lose a step, but rather, the Seahawks should be solid based on talent and depth.

Safeties

Free Safety - Julian Love, Bud Clark,

Strong Safety - Ty Okada, Rodney Thomas II

The loss of Coby Bryant was significant, but the Seahawks feel confident in the potential of Ty Okada being a starter. They feel just as confident in the dynamic ability of second-round pick Bud Clark, who will be a backup free safety. He will, however, play a good bit of positions like strong safety and slot corner. Seattle also has an experienced backup in Rodney Thomas.

Special Teams

There should be no question of the statuses of long snapper Chris Stoll, kicker Jason Myers, and punter Michael Dickson going into this upcoming season. They are coming off some of the best statistical performances this past year.