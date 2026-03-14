Seahawks Latest Free Agent Signing Already Under Hot Seat

This Free Agency period has had the Seattle Seahawks’ front office focus on their own free agents instead of the external players available. This allowed the Seahawks to re-sign two star players, Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe, as well as several other role players. This also allowed Seattle to be patient in the free agent market and avoid overpaying for certain players.

With almost a week into the new free agency, the Seahawks have signed two outside free agents, including former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson. There are several upsides to Wilson’s style of play and determination despite his lack of success. Several fans and media outlets are optimistic about what he could bring to the Seahawks, but not everyone feels the same.

Wilson Under the Hot Seat Already

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson hurdles San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional playoff football game Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is strange when a newly signed player is on the hot seat of potentially being cut before the season, especially when they are projected to be a starter. Wilson has to start his Seahawks career with some serious pressure. Wilson is currently slated to be the first-string running back after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III left for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks will also be without second-string running back Zach Charbonnet while he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the postseason. The Seahawks didn’t sign one of the top free agent running backs early, and now have a running back who has only 242 carries through 41 games.

Former NFL quarterback and football analyst for KJR-AM and KCPQ television, Hugh Millen, said on 933KJR radio that he wouldn't be surprised if Wilson didn’t make the final roster going into the season. He went on to elaborate that Wilson reminds him of the Seahawks signing Marques Valdes-Scantling, a solid signing going at the time, only to be cut.

Why Wilson at the Starting Running Back Could Be Temporary

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) defends during the second half of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

​There are several reasons to suggest that Wilson could be this year’s edition of MVS. The most obvious is his lack of experience on the field and how the Seahawks might still try to upgrade the backfield with a more experienced and explosive playmaker. This means they are looking for the right running back on a one-year prove-it deal. If they were to sign for a player like Joe Mixon or trade for De’Von Achane.

The Seahawks haven’t said that Wilson will be a filler until the team finds another option in free agency, a trade, or through the 2026 NFL Draft. The idea, however, has to be considered that Wilson could be the second-string option until they decide on a more experienced player to replace the departure of Walker to free agency.

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