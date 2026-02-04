Underrated Seahawks Star Ranked Best Pending Free Agent in Super Bowl LX

Usually, when a team reaches the Super Bowl, it's because that team has a stacked and talented roster. The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of great, reliable players on offense, defense, and special teams. The Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

There are a lot of players who have helped turn the Seahawks into the top-ranked scoring defense in the league. One of them is fourth-year veteran and safety Coby Bryant, who is incredibly efficient and doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

In 15 games played this season, Bryant has accumulated 66 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, four interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. He suffered a knee injury late in the 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 that forced him to miss the final two regular-season games.

Bryant picked up right where he left off for the Seahawks’ postseason games in the wins over the Rams and San Francisco 49ers. He accounted for six combined tackles, five solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84), center, is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42), left, and safety Coby Bryant (8) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason, and this season was his best opportunity to have a breakout season. He made the switch to full-time starting free safety after playing safety for the first time in his career last season. Bryant was drafted in the fourth round, 109th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as a cornerback.

When the Seahawks drafted Bryant as a cornerback, they got him on a four-year, $4.467 million deal. He has clearly played above his pay this year and last year at safety.

Bleacher Report listed the top Seahawks and Patriots players set to become free agents when the offseason arrives. Bryant is listed at No. 1 on the list ahead of some other great Seahawks, including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, running back Kenneth Walker III, and cornerback Riq Woolen.

The Seahawks are going into the offseason with the fifth-highest salary cap available at $75.597 million, according to Spotrac. Bryant’s market value is set at an average of $14.2 million. The salary cap is going to continue to go up, and the Seahawks’ front office has shown their ability to pay their stars what they are worth without overspending on certain position groups.

There is a legitimate chance the Seahawks either roll the dice and get Ty Okoda on a team-friendly deal or try their luck through free agency or the NFL Draft. The Seahawks, however, have already seen the impact that Bryant brings to the team’s Dark Side Defense. They are more capable of making Bryant a key future piece of this team and have him be a team leader moving forward.

