Seahawks Tender Fan-Favorite WR Jake Bobo

The Seattle Seahawks want to keep wide receiver Jake Bobo around for 2026.

Seattle tendered Bobo before the new league year began at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, the team announced, officially making him a restricted free agent. That allows the Seahawks to match an offer sheet from another team attempting to sign Bobo.

Thus, while it isn't a guarantee that Bobo returns next season, it appears he is the only restricted free agent player that the Seahawks opted to tender.

If no team extends an offer sheet to Bobo that the Seahawks aren't willing to match, Bobo can play on the tender, which is valued at $3.52 million. Bobo's previous annual salary was under $1 million, so it's still a pay raise for the 2023 undrafted free agent out of UCLA.

Bobo's impact goes far beyond his contributions as a receiver, as he's one of the best blockers at the position and has been a key special teamer.

In three seasons with the Seahawks, Bobo has just 34 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season. He caught just two passes for 20 yards in 2025, but he also had a 17-yard touchdown catch in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was a play that highlighted Bobo's impact, as he has come through in critical moments for a rising Seahawks team that just won its first Super Bowl since 2014.

If Bobo is retained, the Seahawks might be done assembling their pre-draft wide receiver corps. They would have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton and Bobo all under contract for 2026.

Dareke Young, a 2022 seventh-round pick, was also a key special teams player and quality kick return option before the team acquired Shaheed. He and Cody White, who are both free agents, could be left out as the receiver room becomes crowded.

The Seahawks still desperately need to make a move at running back, which is now their biggest need with Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Head coach Mike Macdonald is confirming that Bobo is a key piece, regardless of how frequently he catches the ball. It's possible he could be more involved offensively if Horton, coming off a season-ending injury, isn't ready for Week 1 as well.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter