Seahawks get an Ominous Injury Update Concerning Robbie Ouzts

Overall, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty to be grateful for in the early stages of training camp. The injuries they’ve encountered so far have been either expected or (seemingly) minor, and many of them have been to players who aren’t expected to play big roles in the 2026 season. Compared to teams like the San Francisco 49ers or Carolina Panthers, things are peaceful.

A Real Pain in the Neck

There are a couple of exceptions to this, however, and one of them is sophomore fullback Robbie Ouzts. He’s already wrestled with injuries a fair amount in his NFL career, but the concern here is if this is a lingering issue from late last season. It’s been about six months since the season ended, so if Ouzts still isn’t past it, it’s time to get concerned.

Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts (40) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ouzts played his last game in Seattle in the divisional round against the 49ers, providing ten snaps on offense before exiting with what was later revealed to be a neck injury. He missed the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, despite limited participation in practice leading up to those games. If that injury is still bothering him, we have a pretty clear problem.

Mike Macdonald Keeps It Vague

Ouzts has been missing practices in recent days. When Macdonald was asked about it yesterday afternoon, he didn’t offer any particular details, beyond the fact that he would have an update ‘soon’. It sounded as if something was getting checked. And it’s hard to not be concerned that there’s some kind of correlation between this and last year’s neck issue.

Seattle Seahawks running back Robbie Ouzts (40) enters the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is in the nature of Macdonald to be vague about things, as most coaches are, for good reason. So I wouldn’t necessarily panic yet. But personally, I got a rather ominous vibe from Macdonald’s words. And neck injuries are no joke, especially for a fullback who dedicates much of his job to throwing himself into violent contact. It could affect the man’s career.

The Importance of Robbie Ouzts

Brian Fleury got much of his experience working underneath Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, who utilizes a fullback more than just about any other team in football. Fleury also takes over for Klint Kubiak, seeking to maintain continuity with the offense he ran, which involved non-trivial fullback usage. There’s definitely a plan for Ouzts, and this injury could derail them.

Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts (TE18) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, Macdonald’s future update is favorable, and as far away from Robbie’s neck as possible. But until we see him back on the practice field, I’m going to be concerned. Ouzts has a lot he can offer this team, but he has to be healthy to offer it.

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