What Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Said After First Training Camp Practice

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for the season with the start of training camp, which is always the most exciting time of the year.

Optimism is at an all-time high and head coach Mike Macdonald's energy at the podium for his first press conference captured the tone of the team starting training camp.

"Pretty great, huh?" Macdonald said via team reporter John Boyle. "Pretty great first day, awesome to be back. Guys are in great spirits, just excited that we're back rolling. A lot of credit goes to our folks throughout our building, our support crew, our performance crew, all the business side people for creating such a great atmosphere.

"It really contributes to having a great practice. Guys had a great first day, then it's really just about taking care of business, one step at a time as we go—I'll try to not to sound as cliché sometimes—but that's really what we're focused on."

Seahawks Focused on One Step at a Time

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks know what it takes to win a Super Bowl, so they are going to try and mimic the process as much as possible. They aren't concerned about repeating as Super Bowl champions; they are simply focused on winning the next game in front of them.

This is a mindset that has been discussed all throughout the offseason. Now that it's here, it's time for the team to execute. The Seahawks have some new aspects of their team, including offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, but the team's core from a year ago is still intact and that's what will work as the foundation for this year's squad.

The main thing the Seahawks are concerned about is health. While some players like Nick Emmanwori and Zach Charbonnet are on the PUP List, the team has some players returning to the field.

"It's great, the guys that we had in a return-to-play program since the end of the season, all of those guys are participating right now," Macdonald said. "They're all on their individual programs as they ramp back into full go, but they're all doing great, in great spirits.

The main player the Seahawks are excited to see return is wide receiver Tory Horton, who played in eight games during his rookie season.

"It's great to see Tory back out there, we haven't seen 15 do his thing in a minute, so it's great," Macdonald said.

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