Outlandish Trade Proposal Has Seahawks Selling Farm to Raiders for Maxx Crosby

You don't get to the Super Bowl if your team has a lot of roster holes. The Seattle Seahawks certainly don't have many to address this coming offseason - especially on defense, where they finished the season having allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL.

If there is a weak link in this chain it's arguably a good-but-not-great edge rush rotation, which is led by DeMarcus Lawrence but is lacking another A-list pass-rushing threat.

The most popular solution to this "problem" is to take a big swing for a superstar edge - with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby at the top of the list. In a new article from Bleacher Report, Moe Moton put together several trade scenarios with different teams, including one for the Seahawks.

Here's how it would break down.

B/R Maxx Crosby trade proposal

- Seahawks get: DE Maxx Crosby

- Raiders get: OLB Derick Hall

- Raiders get: S Julian Love

- Raiders get: Seahawks 2026 first-round pick

- Raiders get: Seahawks 2027 first-round pick

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thanks, we hate it.

Crosby is a hell of a player, but needless to say this price-tag is far too high to pay for any one asset - it might even be too much for the No. 1 overall pick in a draft class.

If we were playing the part of general manager John Schneider in this scenario, we'd probably hang up the phone - then have somebody less personally insulted call the Raiders back with a counter-proposal involving just Derick Hall and one first-round draft pick, possible adding a Day 3 pick into the mix, as well.

That's about the limit of what Seattle's front office should consider if they do seriously engage in trade talks for Crosby in the coming weeks and months.

If that's the kind of bargain that Tom Brady or Jon Spytek or whoever is actually in charge of the Raiders want to drive, then the Seahawks should look to fill this "need" in a different place.

The Seahawks could always use their first-rouind draft pick on this spot, but as they're slated to pick at No. 31 or No. 32 overall, the best blue-chip pass rushers are likely to already be off the board at that point.

The best (admittedly-imperfect) solution may to to try to upgrade the edge group in free agency, where Cincinnati Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson is expected to be the top target on the market. Signing him would certainly not come cheap - but it would be far better to overpay for Hendrickson than to surrender multiple first-round draft picks for Maxx Crosby, to say nothing of giving away two valuable defenders.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Nick Emmanwori ends up way short for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Mike Macdonald stunningly finishes third in Coach of the Year vote

6 factors that will decide if Seahawks or Patriots win the Super Bowl