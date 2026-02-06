Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori Ends Up Way Short in Defensive Rookie of the Year Vote

Leaving the Super Bowl-bound Seattle Seahawks 0 for 2 to start the NFL Awards, Nick Emmanwori came up way short of winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award on Thursday.

Instead, Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger became just the sixth second-round rookie to win DROY and the first since Shaq Leonard in 2018 — an honor Emmanwori would have also added to his resume if he won.

Schwesigner totaled 40 first-place votes for a total of 441 points, while Emmanwori received seven first-place votes (199) and came in second. Emmanwori was picked by the Seahawks 35th overall, just two selections after the Browns took Schwesinger.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates an interception during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Emmanwori played in 14 games and totaled 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one interception and 11 pass deflections. He's also been a force in two postseason games, totaling eight tackles, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery in two games. The pass breakups have been at critical moments.

Had he won, Emmanwori would have been the Seahawks' first DROY award winner in franchise history.

Schwesinger appeared in 16 games, finishing with 156 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups. The Browns, who also had the Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett, finished 5-12 this season.

Falcons edge rusher James Pearce (26th overall pick) had two first-place votes and finished third, while his Atlanta teammate, safety Xavier Watts (96th overall) received one first-place vote for a fourth-place finish.

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter (third overall pick) rounded out the five finalists.

Unlike Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, Emmanwori won't have a direct route to besting the person who beat him in voting during Super Bowl LX. But he'll still have a chance to win his first ring as a rookie.

