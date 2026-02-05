Super Bowl LX: 4 Fun Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The big game is quickly approaching as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will square off in Santa Clara on Sunday in Super Bowl LX. It's a chance at redemption for the Seahawks, whose fans are still bitter over the loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

These two teams have a lot in common, with both franchises turning things around quickly under new, defensive-minded coaches. Mike Macdonald is in his second season with the Seahawks, whereas Mike Vrabel is in year one as the Patriots head coach. Both coaches are appearing in their first Super Bowl, as are the starting quarterbacks, Sam Darnold and Drake Maye.

There will be no shortage of storylines for the game, but for fans who want to add a little more excitement, here are four fun prop bets for Sunday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Seahawks First Drive Ending in TD (+210 via BetMGM Sportsbook)

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed returns a kickoff for a touchdown as 49ers K Eddy Pineiro attempts to trip him. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle is two-for-two in the postseason, but can they make it three opening drive touchdowns? Against the San Francisco 49ers, it was a 95-yard kick return from Rashid Shaheed that started the blowout win.

In the NFC Championship Game, Kenneth Walker scored a two-yard touchdown to cap off a seven-play, 81-yard drive. The odds aren't in their favor to do it against the Patriots, but this offense has the talent to pull it off.

Kenneth Walker Anytime TD Scorer (-190 via BetMGM Sportsbook)

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs against the L.A. Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker has been dominant, with three touchdowns in the win over San Francisco and another touchdown against the Rams. That's why he has the best "Anytime TD" odds out of any player this weekend.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 6.5 Receptions (-110 via BetMGM Sportsbook)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba went off this season with 119 receptions for a league-leading 1,793 yards. He averaged seven receptions per game during the regular season and has 13 in two postseason games.

All that makes the 6.5 reception total seem plausible, but it will come down to how the game plays out. In the back-and-forth win over Los Angeles, Smith-Njigba had 10 receptions. In the blowout over San Francisco, they ran the ball a ton and he had just three catches.

Sam Darnold Super Bowl MVP (+115 via BetMGM Sportsbook)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold's rise has been one of the best stories in the NFL over the past two seasons. He led the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs, but they moved on. He then signed with the Seahawks, but was called a downgrade from Geno Smith.

Now, he's the starter for the NFC champions and is the favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP. Talk about proving the doubters wrong.

