Seahawks’ Tyrone Broden Makes Position Change to Cornerback

The process for the 2026 NFL Season is well underway as several players for the Seattle Seahawks are participating in voluntary workouts. The team are going to make several changes in order for the team to feel ready enough to compete at a high-level again. Several players are making changes to their playstyle, but one player will see major changes.

Tyrone Broden Gets Big Position Change

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kamal Hadden (36) breaks up a pass meant for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyrone Broden (85) during a preseason game on Aug. 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When bringing up the name Tyrone Broden, it isn’t a player that the normal Seahawks fan is going to be familiar with. Broden spent most of his rookie year last season going in and out of the 53-man roster. While he has spent his entire football career at the wide receiver position, the Seahawks have different plans for him moving forward.

The Seahawks’ coaching staff is having Broden switch from wide receiver to cornerback, according to the News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Broden will also be wearing the number No. 31 moving forward.

Broden had two stellar years at Bowling Green in 2021 and 2022, where he caught 68 receptions for 1,102 yards and 12 touchdowns. He transferred to Arkansas, where he hoped to stand out in a bigger spotlight, but he only caught 30 receptions for 306 yards and four touchdowns in his final two seasons, leading to him being undrafted.

Will the Position Change Help Get Broden on the Field?

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are several reasons why a player would make a position going into their second year in the league. One of the biggest reasons is that it could potentially help them get on the field more. At 6-5, 194 pounds, Broden has great size and frame. He also possesses great athleticism and speed to break away from the defensive back. At the corner, however, he has the reaction and speed to match many deep receivers in deep vertical coverage.

Broden will have some common ground with Arkansas’ Julian Neal, who was drafted in the third round, 99th overall pick. By the time Broden was heading off to the NFL, Neal was transferring in from Fresno State for his final season at Arkansas. Regardless, there is a level of comfort and some reliability between the two players.

The odds of Broden coming in as one of the top cornerbacks are low, considering the Seahawks already have a loaded group. At 6-5, he is going to be a unique player for the Seahawks’ coaching staff to have line up and test out certain fronts. Even if he isn’t going to be on the 53-man roster and will be on the practice roster, he will be a valuable corner to practice against in certain schemes.

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