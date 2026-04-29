Drafting Julian Neal Completely Reshapes the Seahawks at Cornerback

The Seattle Seahawks made several crucial picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Among them was drafting a starting running back in the first round, followed by drafting two defensive backs in the second and third rounds. The Seahawks traded back three spots for an extra pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seattle, then, used the No. 99 pick to draft Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal. That pick would be a statement move by the Seahawks in how they reshaped their starting cornerbacks.

Julian Neal is the Perfect Replacement for Riq Woolen

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through most of the pre-draft process, there were many arguments that the Seahawks should draft a cornerback in the first, despite not being a top-three need. The idea is that it is better to have several great cornerbacks to overcompensate for a heavy passing team like the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks, however, signed Josh Jobe to a new three-year deal, and he was the clear starter, opposite Devon Witherspoon.

The Seahawks got Neal, who is essentially a younger version of former Seahawk Riq Woolen, who signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Neal is a press corner who has a solid frame and likes to be physical at the line of scrimmage. While Neal doesn’t have top-end speed, he has the agility to stay within reach of his receiver in man coverage. Best of all, Neal doesn’t make the dumb personal foul penalties that could get the team in trouble, i.e., Woolen in the NFC Championship Game.

Why Neal is the Perfect Cornerback to Join the Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have Jobe and Witherspoon, two lockdown corners who can stay tight to their man-coverage player. They also have Nick Emmanwori, who can play physical and lockdown a slot receiver or tight end in coverage. Neal, however, has a more assertive coverage scheme that the Seahawks can utilize. They put Neal in certain plays to be more aggressive and have other defensive backs, like safeties, watch out for the deep plays.

Neal would be best used in zone coverage while he develops into a more efficient coverage corner. He wouldn’t be a threat to the starters on the field but more of a fellow contributor to a solid defensive system. The Seahawks like to utilize their versatility. Neal adds more versatility to an already great defensive back unit despite losing Woolen and safety Coby Bryant.

If Neal can prove to be more consistent than veteran cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who could also play nickel, then the Seahawks have a reliable No. 3 cornerback. He could be a great rotational player for Jobe or Witherspoon for rest or injury. There might be times when the Seahawks need Witherspoon at nickel and Emmanwori at safety or linebacker. Finally, Neal would be there for those much-needed dime packages in heavy passing plays.

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