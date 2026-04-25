Seahawks Address Cornerback Need in Round 3 With Julian Neal

The Seattle Seahawks had to create a little chaos in the final minutes of the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The front office traded the Seahawks’ No. 96 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to get the No. 99 pick and the 216 pick at the end of the sixth round. The Seahawks then decided to use the 99th overall pick to upgrade the secondary for a second time by drafting Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal.

Seahawks Address Depth and Rotation with Julian Neal

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks felt like it was time for Riq Woolen to go during the offseason. During this time, Seattle secured Josh Jobe as its number two cornerback opposite Devon Witherspoon. The Seahawks, however, still needed a young player to come into a rotation and help with pass-defense-heavy schemes.

The Seahawks were smart to wait for the third round to find a rotational cornerback as opposed to going cornerback early. Seattle has a solid starting secondary, but bringing in a solid ballhawk like Neal helps the Dark Side Defense remain loaded and ready.

In his last season at Fresno State in 2024 and his only season for Arkansas this past season, Neal has accumulated 90 total tackles, 54 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups, and four interceptions. Like Jadarian Price and Bud Clark, who were selected by the Seahawks in the first and second rounds, Neal is experienced and possesses dynamic characteristics.

Seahawks Get Similar Replacement to Woolen

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are many attributes Neal possesses that are similar to Woolen. The first is easily the size. Neal isn't the 6-4 size that Woolen was, but at 6-1, 202 pounds, he is already one of the bigger corners on the roster, which matches up when he rotates at boundary corner. Neal is also a solid tackler during the opposing offense's running plays, and he likes to be physical at the line of scrimmage with press.

There are, however, some attributes that can get him in trouble, including his ability to get handsy and latch onto his assigned receiver. Neal also shows some stiffness in his change of direction and doesn't have the long speed, making him a potential liability for deep man-coverage routes.

The Seahawks did the right thing by drafting a cornerback in the third round as opposed to wasting a first-round pick to take care of other needs. While the Seahawks drafted their rotational player to help multiple receiver fronts and depth, they have some to work to do to ensure Neal will be ready to step on the field when Week 1 kicks off.

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