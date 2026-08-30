Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster Cutdown Tracker: Live Updates

The Seattle Seahawks have completed the preseason, and now they will narrow their roster down from 90 players to 53 before Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.

It's not an easy decision for the Seahawks to dwindle this group down because a lot of them were around when the team won the Super Bowl last season. However, difficult decisions must be made with all 32 teams as hundreds of players face uncertainty over the weekend.

Here's a look at the 90-man roster going into cutdown day:

Quarterbacks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold (#14)

Drew Lock (#2)

Jalen Milroe (#6)

Running Backs & Fullbacks

Zach Charbonnet (#26 - RB, PUP List)

George Holani (#36 - RB)

Justin Jones (#25 - RB)

Velus Jones Jr. (#33 - RB)

Brock Lampe (#46 - FB)

Jadarian Price (#8 - RB)

Brady Russell (#38 - FB)

Emanuel Wilson (#27 - RB)

Jacardia Wright (#31 - RB)

Robbie Ouzts (#40 - FB, Reserve/Injured)

Wide Receivers

Jake Bobo (#19, Reserve/Injured)

Irv Charles (#85)

Montorie Foster Jr (#87)

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (#84)

Julian Hicks (#1)

Tory Horton (#15)

Cooper Kupp (#10)

Rashad Rochelle (#35)

Rashid Shaheed (#22)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#11)

Cody White (#82)

Ricky White III (#86)

Tight Ends

Elijah Arroyo (#18)

AJ Barner (#88)

Nick Kallerup (#89)

Eric Saubert (#81)

Nick Vannett (#83)

Offensive Line

Anthony Bradford (#75 - G)

Logan Brown (#73 - T)

Bryce Cabeldue (#77 - G)

Charles Cross (#67 - T)

Bobby Hart (#68 - T)

Christian Haynes (#64 - G)

Josh Jones (#74 - G/T)

Amari Kight (#79 - T)

Abraham Lucas (#72 - T)

Federico Maranges (#62 - C)

Olu Oluwatimi (#55 - C)

Mason Richman (#78 - T/G, Reserve/Injured)

Beau Stephens (#60 - G)

Jalen Sundell (#61 - C)

Grey Zabel (#76 - G)

Defensive Line (DT / DE / NT)

Deven Eastern (#97 - NT)

Rylie Mills (#98 - DE)

Mike Morris (#94 - DE)

Byron Murphy II (#91 - DT)

Brandon Pili (#95 - NT)

Jarran Reed (#90 - NT)

Uso Seumalo (#92 - NT)

J.R. Singleton (#70 - NT)

Bubba Thomas (#69 - NT)

Leonard Williams (#99 - DT)

Linebackers

Power Echols (#46)

Dante Fowler Jr. (#56)

Jalan Gaines (#47)

Derick Hall (#58)

Aidan Hubbard (#93)

Jared Ivey (#51)

Ernest Jones IV (#13)

Marvin Jones Jr. (#59)

Tyrice Knight (#48)

DeMarcus Lawrence (#0)

Uchenna Nwosu (#7)

Patrick O'Connell (#52)

Connor O'Toole (#57)

Chris Paul Jr. (#49)

Jamie Sheriff (#50)

Aaron Smith (#42)

Chazz Surratt (#44)

Drake Thomas (#32)

Cornerbacks

Michael Dansby (#37)

Trevon Diggs (#16)

Andre Fuller (#35)

Noah Igbinoghene (#17)

Josh Jobe (#29)

Julian Neal (#1)

Nehemiah Pritchett (#28)

Jordan Washington (#33)

Devon Witherspoon (#21)

Terrion Arnold signed with the Seahawks, but was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exemption List and will not count towards the 53-man roster.

Safeties

D'Anthony Bell (#23)

Bud Clark (#9, Reserve/Injured)

Nick Emmanwori (#3)

AJ Finley (#30)

Maxen Hook (#43)

Tysheem Johnson (#36)

Julian Love (#20)

Ty Okada (#39)

Rodney Thomas II (#24)

Special Teams

Michael Dickson (#4 - P)

Jason Myers (#5 - K)

Chris Stoll (#41 - LS)

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