2 Winners, 2 Losers in Seahawks Tie vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are closing out the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 9-9 tie inside Arrowhead Stadium.

The game could have been won right at the end when Jason Myers lined up for a 52-yard field goal to gave the team the win as time expired, but it sailed wide right, which kept the game in a tie.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup:

Winner: Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Milroe had his best performance with the Seahawks to date, completing 16 of 26 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown. He also added 20 yards on the ground on seven carries. His touchdown came during the third quarter, when he led a 10-play, 52-yard drive that ended in a four-yard touchdown to veteran tight end Nick Vannett.

Milroe needed a game like this to solidify his spot on the roster, and he should be on the 53-man roster by the end of Sunday's deadline.

Loser: Jacardia Wright

Seattle Seahawks running back Jacardia Wright runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacardia Wright was given a strong opportunity to sneak his way onto the roster, but he didn't have the best showing against the Chiefs. Wright had 15 carries for 33 yards, averaging just over 2 yards per carry. He also had one catch for 11 yards.

It was always going to be difficult for Wright to make the team with Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson ahead of him on the depth chart. His touchdown in last week's game against the Tennessee Titans opened the door for a potential upset. Now it's looking very unlikely for him to make the 53-man roster, but he should make the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Winner: Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his debut for the Seahawks, Diggs wasted no time making plays, picking off Chiefs quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Diggs only played in three series, but he was able to shed some rust off before the team's season opener on Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots.

They should be in the cornerback room at the end of the 53-man roster with Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, rookie Julian Neal and either Nehemiah Pritchett or Noah Igbinoghene.

Loser: Jason Myers

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myers' preseason struggles continued against the Chiefs. He missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired and couldn't land an extra point, which is why the game was tied to begin with. Had Myers made the extra point, the team would have had a 10-9 lead and likely would have run the clock out. His extra-point miss led to the team needing points right at the end, and they had to settle for a long field goal that he was unable to hit.

Myers' confidence is not where it needs to be, and it's a bit of a concern. He needs to channel the version of himself who broke a record in the Super Bowl just over six months ago, but it's easier said than done.

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