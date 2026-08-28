It's Now or Never for Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe

The decision to start and play third-string quarterback Jalen Milroe for the entire game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a sign that the team has its signal caller depth chart figured out.

Sam Darnold will start, and Drew Lock will be the backup, but whether or not Milroe is the emergency third-string quarterback remains to be seen. Milroe will have a chance to prove himself when the Seahawks take on the Chiefs in their final preseason game.

“Well, I think it’s really a great opportunity, just like the Green Bay game last year, where, you know, you’re not subbing in, you’re not coming in at halftime, you’re going through the whole process of starting the game and getting in rhythm and managing the situations, all those things that we want from our quarterback,” Macdonald said in a recent press conference.

Jalen Milroe's Seahawks Future Could Be at Stake

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milroe started off training camp looking hot and had a chance to compete for the backup quarterback job that Lock held last season. The two preseason games the team has played in have shown the difference between where Lock and Milroe are professionally. Lock is entering his ninth NFL season, and it's clear that he belongs in that backup role. Milroe is only entering Year 2, and he still has a lot of work to do.

Week Completions Attempts Comp Pct Yards TDs INTs Sacks Passer Rating 1 5 8 62.5% 36 0 0 3-27 72.9 2 6 11 54.5% 52 0 2 2-21 27.7

Milroe was a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, so the Seahawks might not necessarily want to give up on him this early in his career. With Darnold looking like their franchise quarterback of the future and Lock as a capable backup, it begs the question whether Milroe is needed for the roster.

Most teams don't carry a third quarterback anymore, since they can call up an emergency third quarterback from the practice squad to be part of the inactive list for each game. Leaving Milroe off the 53-man roster gives the Seahawks a chance to add another player in a different position that could help out with special teams.

Given the injuries to Jake Bobo, Bud Clark and Mason Richman, it might be in Seattle's benefit to find a new home for Milroe like the Detroit Lions or the Cincinnati Bengals, or possibly retain him on the practice squad in hopes of bringing on a different player.

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