Seattle Seahawks Have NFL's Best Super Bowl 61 Odds - But There's a Catch

The Seattle Seahawks are world champions after defeating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl last night, 29-13. If you felt like Sunday's championship game was a bit anticlimactic, you're not alone and you're not wrong.

Winning the Super Bowl is always a thrill regardless of the context, but the matchup itself was a bit of a letdown. That's probably because the true NFL championship took place two weeks ago when the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game.

Looking ahead, Seattle should still be considered the team to beat when next season begins, and it seems the oddsmakers agree. However, they also consider the Rams just as dangerous.

Super Bowl 61 odds

According to the early odds for next year's Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks and the Rams are tied for the best shot to win it all, with both listed at +950, or slightly better than 10 to 1 odds. Here's where all 32 teams stand.

- Seattle Seahawks: +950

- Los Angeles Rams: +950

- Buffalo Bills: +1100

- Philadelphia Eagles: +1300

- New England Patriots: +1300

- Baltimore Ravens: +1300

- Green Bay Packers: +1400

- Detroit Lions: +1400

- Los Angeles Chargers: +1500

- Kansas City Chiefs: +1500

- San Francisco 49ers: +1700

- Denver Broncos: +1800

- Houston Texans: +2000

- Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000

- Cincinnati Bengals: +2500

- Chicago Bears: +2500

- Dallas Cowboys: +3500

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4000

- Washington Commanders: +6000

- Pittsburgh Steelers: +6000

- Minnesota Vikings: +6000

- Indianapolis Colts: +6000

- New York Giants: +7000

- Atlanta Falcons: +8000

- Tennessee Titans: +10000

- New Orleans Saints: +10000

- Carolina Panthers: +10000

- Cleveland Browns: +15000

- Las Vegas Raiders: +18000

- New York Jets: +20000

- Miami Dolphins: +25000

- Arizona Cardinals: +25000

Obviously, it's nice to be on top - and the Seahawks should definitely be considered the top dog. However, keep in mind that the odds for the Super Bowl at this time last year had Seattle with very long odds and every season there are surprise contenders.

That said, if the front office can keep the young core of this team together, the only team that represents any real threat is the Rams.

