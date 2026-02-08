Seahawks Could Have Answer of Next Offensive Coordinator after Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl XL is likely the last time the Seattle Seahawks should have Klint Kubiak as the offensive coordinator. Kubiak is set to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the Seahawks’ big matchup on Sunday versus the New England Patriots.

Kubiak has done a lot for the Seahawks’ offense in just his lone season this year. The Seahawks finished the regular season ranked third in the league in points per game (28.4), eighth in passing yards per game (228.1), and 10th in rushing yards per game.

The Seahawks will be on their fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons this upcoming 2026 season, but this time, it was because of good coaching from the staff. Regardless, the Seahawks need a reliable offensive guru to lead the offense.

This will finally be the opportunity for the Seahawks to get former New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for the same position. Kafka interviewed for the position for Seatle last season before Kubiak was hired for the role. He also interviewed for the head coaching positions of the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints last season.

Kafka is one of the most established assistants in the league. He was the quarterbacks coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018 to 2021 and was also the passing game coordinator in the final two games.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants head coach Mike Kafka leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kafka was hired to be the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants for the last four seasons. He filled in as interim head coach for the Giants’ final seven games of the season, following the firing of head coach Brian Daboll.

Kafka hasn’t had a lot of great success with the Giants, excluding the 9-7 season in 2022 and the roster of young, talented players this past regular season. He has helped maintain a solid and elite course with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and made some good strides with the young Giants. There are several indications that he wasn’t given much control of the Giants’ offense despite his title.

He is currently set to be with the Detroit Lions this upcoming season for an undisclosed high-value offensive coach position. There could be a chance he gets to take control of one of the most explosive and productive offenses in the league, in the Seahawks.

If the Seahawks get Kafka, he would have complete reign of an offense led by one of the most proficient deep-passing quarterbacks in Sam Darnold, a solid run game with a developing offense, and elite weapons led by the league’s Offensive Player of the Year winner in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

