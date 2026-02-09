3 main keys for the Seahawks to do to likely repeat as Super Bowl champions

The Seattle Seahawks are world champions for the second time in franchise history after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. It took a bold rebuilding process from the Seahawks and second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, but they were able to see their vision come to fruition.

Hopefully, this time for Seahawks fans, the team won’t take another 12 years to get another title. Just as the Seahawks had to plan their rebuild, they now have to plan their response to a definitive Super Bowl. While there are many steps the team will utilize to get back to where they are now, there are main objectives Seattle will have to follow to potentially repeat as champions.

Seahawks resign key postseason heroes

The first step is a lockdown, and some re-sign some of the Seahawks’ postseason heroes, including Super Bowl LX MVP running back Kenneth Walker III. He ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries in the three postseason games. If the Seahawks have to use a franchise tag to get something done, which is normally not the way general manager John Schneider wants it done, it has to happen.

Defensively, they need to think about bringing safeties Coby Bryant at an extensive deal or Ty Okada on a team-friendly deal. There is the potential to bring back both players. Seattle might have found their starting cornerback in Josh Jobe, who had a stellar night. Jobe will be remembered for a vicious (and late hit) on Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Getting Jobe might lock down the secondary for a while.

Finally, there are other players like wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, cornerback Riq Woolen, edge rusher Boye Mafe, and offensive tackle Josh Jones who could be evaluated for long-term deals. The Seahawks have the fifth-most salary cap space in the league this offseason at $74 million, so it shouldn’t be a problem for new deals, just picking the right players.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keep the rhythm going with Sam Darnold

The downside heading into this offseason is losing an offensive coordinator for the third year in a row. Klint Kubiak will take his Super Bowl experience and attempt to rebuild the Las Vegas Raiders as the next head coach.

The Seahawks are now looking for their fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons. They will have to find a reliable and capable offensive coordinator to keep the offensive rhythm and quarterback Sam Darnold in check. Darnold has shown he can be a near-elite franchise quarterback as he also completed one of the biggest redemption stories ever in NFL history.

Seattle will now have to get their next offensive game manager and playcaller. The Seahawks can get solid names like Mike Kafka or Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan. There are also several internal candidates they are hiring, if they don’t follow Kubiak to Las Vegas, like passing game coordinator Jake Peetz and running game specialist Justin Outten.

Restabilize the Dark Side Defense

One critical key is to re-motivate and stabilize the Dark Side Defense. This shouldn’t be a hard task for head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

The Seahawks be one year older with some defensive veterans that won’t have many elite years left, including defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who will be 34 years old when the season kicks off. Defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams will be 32, and defensive tackle Jarren Reed will be nearly 34.

Seattle also has the potential to draft some of the next stars in the future with the 2026 NFL Draft. The front office has shown to draft incredibly well and reload.

