7 Shocking Stats From the Seahawks' Dominant Super Bowl Victory Over the Patriots

1. Mike Macdonald became the first head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl while calling defensive plays.

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The last defensive-minded head coach to win a Super Bowl was Pete Carroll with the Seahawks in 2013. No head coach has ever before been the one with the headset on calling plays for the defense in a Super Bowl win.

2. The Seahawks are the first Super Bowl champion to go their entire postseason run without committing a turnover.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs against New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Never before has a team thrown zero interceptions and lost zero fumbles throughout the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl win. The Seahawks forced 7 turnovers in three postseason games while maintaining perfect ball security on offense.

3. The Seahawks held the Patriots to -27.0 EPA, the fewest allowed in a Championship Game or Super Bowl since 2015.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks defense had a 52.8% pressure rate, the highest in a Super Bowl since at least 2018. They had 6 sacks and allowed 0 explosive runs. At the start of the first quarter, Seattle already had a 98% win probability. Through the first three quarters, their defensive DVOA of -82.5% ranks 4th all-time, right behind the 1985 Bears and 2002 Buccaneers.

4. The Seahawks finished the 2025 season as the 4th best team since 1978 by overall DVOA, including playoffs.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; The Seattle Seahawks celebrate after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

At 46.4% DVOA, the 2025 Seahawks rank right in between the 2007 Patriots led by Tom Brady (51.0%) and the 1989 49ers led by Joe Montana (45.1%).

5. Kenneth Walker III had a season-high +42 rushing yards over expected, with 9 missed tackles for an extra 79 yards.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots defense did not allow more than 35 yards off missed tackles all season. Walker doubled that and then some.

6. Kenneth Walker III is the first RB to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1997 and only the fifth ever.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker finished the game with 161 total yards from scrimmage. In the first half alone, he already had 100 yards. At that point, the rest of the Seahawks players combined only had 89, and Walker had more yards just after contact (55) than the entire Patriots team had yards of offense (51).

7. The Seahawks defense had more sacks and takeaways at Levi's stadium than the 49ers did in all their home games.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general view of the stadium after the game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seahawks had 9 sacks and 4 takeaways in two games. The 49ers had just 7 sacks and 3 takeaways in 8 games. Kenneth Walker also had more runs of 20+ yards in Santa Clara than the whole 49ers team did in that stadium.

More Seahawks on SI stories

‘Brilliant’ Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald true MVP of Super Bowl

How Sam Darnold Super Bowl win may change things with Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon has a much better idea than going to Disneyland

Seattle Seahawks 7-round 2026 mock draft: Super Bowl LV edition