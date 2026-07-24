Why George Holani Could Be the Next Zach Charbonnet

The Seattle Seahawks are set for a crucial training camp as the veterans will soon join the rookies in the full preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. There are storylines and position battles across the roster to take notice of. One big battle is at the running back group, where rookie Jadarian Price is having to prove his worth as the No. 1 back.

Third-year back George Holani is another player to watch as he looks to benefit greatly from a new opportunity. Holani is looking to secure a more permanent role on the Seahawks, similar to how Zach Charbonnet did before his ACL injury during the postseason.

Holani expects a much bigger role

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks were busy this offseason by drafting Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and signing former Green Bay Packers power running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal. This comes after first-string running back/Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III left for the Kansas City Chiefs via free agency.

The Seahawks will also be without Charbonnet for potentially half or more of the regular season while he recovers from his torn ACL. Holani, however, is already seeing his reps during OTAs and minicamp increase due to the changes in the backfield.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson says the Seahawks are high on Holani and are ready to give him a lot of the reps during the season. He saw more playing time during the postseason after Charbonnet was injured. The Seahawks are going to keep their offensive philosophy of multiple backs, heavy run schemes and utilizing zone runs. This should greatly benefit Holani as he will receive more reps this upcoming season.

Could Holani’s new role be permanent

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks and their front office plan many of their moves out in advance and work off scenarios. There might be a possibility that Price and Holani are a great dynamic duo for the Seahawks this season. Price is used to playing in offenses where running backs split the reps and he has stated he is willing to share the carries in the backfield. If Holani has a stellar season, he might secure a role on the team.

Holani might impress the front office enough that he is capable of taking the No. 2 running back reps permanently. For this to happen, Charonnet’s injury would have to be worse than anticipated or take longer to recover and Holani would have to be highly consistent throughout the season.

Charbonnet is playing in the final year of his rookie deal and Holani is playing under a one-year deal. There is a great chance that Holani would be a cheaper running back to have than Charbonnet, who has great experience with the Seahawks’ offense. Holani, however, currently has the momentum to make a statement this upcoming season.

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