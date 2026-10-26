Seahawks Should Be Back in Super Bowl Conversation After Chiefs Win

The Seattle Seahawks are making their presence known after a 20-3 victory against the once-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7's edition of Sunday Night Football.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Seahawks, as they have improved to 4-3 on the year. While the Seahawks remain in second place in the NFC West standings behind the San Francisco 49ers, they gained a game after the Niners lost their first game of the season to the Atlanta Falcons.

Still, just looking at the eye test suggests that Seattle will be incredibly tough to knock out in a playoff setting.

Seahawks Look Like Super Bowl Contender vs. Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like last year, that "Dark Side" defense looks incredibly lethal. They surrendered a mere 213 yards against the league's top offense and held Patrick Mahomes out of the red zone for the entire game, something that has never happened in his entire career.

That fact alone means Seattle should be able to compete against any team in the league, which is a scary place to be in at this point in the season. There are still 10 games left on the schedule, but if the Seahawks play like they did against the Chiefs every week, no team is going to beat them.

Health is the Biggest Factor

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are not 100 percent healthy, but they are expected to get some key players back in the coming weeks, most notably running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet. That should make things a lot easier on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense is still this team's bread and butter.

As long as this current iteration of the defense can stay healthy, they are going to be extremely difficult to beat. If they can get linebacker Drake Thomas back very soon, that should also make things a lot easier for them down the line. If he can return by Week 12, which is right after the bye, that should keep the momentum for the defense going to the playoffs.

The Seahawks will now face another difficult test in Week 8 as they welcome Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears to town. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday at 5:15 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

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