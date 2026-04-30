The Seattle Seahawks Should Trade Olu Oluwatimi For 2027 Draft Capital

It’s 2026, and the Seattle Seahawks might have too many good offensive linemen. We’ve really made it. And while some would argue there’s no such thing as too many good offensive linemen, the NFL does limit roster space, so some decisions are going to have to be made. Let’s run through where I see things as of right now.

Tackle

Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are the obvious starters here, both of them on big extensions and coming off successful 2025 seasons. Not much to say there. Behind them, we have the re-signed Josh Jones (who can play both sides) and Amari Kight (seems to be a left tackle), so that’s four.

Guard

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grey Zabel has the left side locked up. Anthony Bradford remains the starter on the right, although some people have some optimism around Beau Stephens taking his job at some point in the next six months. I’m not particularly confident in this, although I suppose it’s more likely than Christian Haynes pulling it off.

But then, you have Bryce Cabeldue, a player the team seems to like and who brings a lot of intriguing athletic prowess to the position. When I project the depth chart out in my head, I view Cabeldue as a left guard, but regardless of his actual spot, I don’t believe the team wants to risk losing him by stashing him on the practice squad. That’s five guards.

Center

Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Sam Darnold (14). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Sundell is clearly the starter after a breakout 2025, and for the moment Olu Oluwatimi backs him up. Simple enough, but do the math and that’s eleven offensive linemen. Even if I assume that Mason Richman will be left off, I think we have one too many. You could make a case that it’s two too many, but let’s say ten is the right number.

So who is getting pushed off the roster? Kight is a candidate, but then the team only has one backup tackle. Haynes could be the guy as well, but it seems like there’s still some hope for him from the organization given he was a third round pick recently. Also, neither of those players are likely to have much, if any, trade value, and would possibly just be straight cuts.

Olu Oluwatimi, however, has proven himself a competent starter in this league. There are multiple teams he’d probably start on, like the Titans and Ravens. You could absolutely get an asset, or at least a pick swap that bumps you up a round or two, in an Oluwatimi trade. You can trim down to ten linemen and get an asset while you’re at it.

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oluwatimi is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so his salary is getting a bump, and he’s very unlikely to be retained past 2026, so better to get something for him now than nothing later. The main question is whether the Seahawks can replace him with a backup center that they believe can get the job done if called upon.

Beau Stephens might be an NFL center, with his exceedingly-short arms and lack of strength and power, so he might slot right in there. Haynes got a shot at center last year and was found wanting, but if he learns how to snap the ball it might be his last chance at living up to his draft slotting. If either can make it work, Oluwatimi is expendable.

Obviously, there’s value in having a backup center you trust. But Oluwatimi is a flawed fit in this offense anyway with his lack of athletic prowess, so it might benefit everyone if he gets an opportunity to play elsewhere and the Seahawks can save a little money while also upgrading their 2027 draft capital.

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