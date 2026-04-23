Seahawks NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke, and What to Watch

Draft Day for the 2026 NFL Draft is officially here, and for all 32 teams, it is the best opportunity to get their rosters better. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks will be able to get some of the best collegiate players possible to address the biggest position holes and depth. The Seahawks don't have many opportunities to improve their roster with only four picks to make. They do have their first three round picks, followed by a sixth round pick.

There's been a lot of debate and talk about what the Seahawks will do in the Draft. Even as the defending Super Bowl champs, there is a lot of pressure on the front office to handle some of the moves available. There is one rumor the team has addressed, but still plenty more up in the air.

What’s Real

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks' general manager said earlier this week that the team will be looking to trade down for more picks. This shouldn’t be a surprise, considering there are only four picks for the team to work with. The Seahawks are looking for a trade partner for the No. 32 overall pick. It could be at any point, or it could be from a desperate team looking to make the jump back into the first round for a quarterback or a franchise player.

The value of the No. 32 is high, considering it is the last pick for any team to potentially prepare that player for a fifth-year option. The Seahawks could use that fifth-year option as they did with cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That pick is the most tradeable asset this year, so it would be in the best interests to get that pick sold to a desperate team for the right price.

What’s Smoke

There aren’t many rumors that are circulating the team. Among the biggest is determining which position will be addressed first. Some experts and draft analysts think a cornerback or edge rusher will be selected first based on the best player available. Other reports suggest the Seahawks will attempt to find their starting running back after only getting Emanuel Wilson from free agency at the position. Other rumors have circulated based on need, such as interior offensive line or linebacker, following the CJ Allen visit.

There has been one player to watch for on the trade block. ESPN’s Brady Henderson spoke to Rob Stanton about how the Seahawks tested out the trade value of backup center Olu Oluwatimi being traded. If the report is true, he would be a serious contender for a team that needs an emergency starting center. The Seahawks would likely get a player out or a late-round pick in the deal.

What to Watch

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Everything is up in the air for the Seahawks regarding their draft plans. The Seahawks won’t likely make a potential trade until the Draft starts. As the draft progresses, teams will be more desperate to trade up in an uncertain draft with various great players. If quarterback Ty Simpson, a special wide receiver, or a player that slips that a team really wants, the Seahawks will get a good return.

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