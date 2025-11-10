Seattle Seahaws studs & duds from a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks rolled over another opponent today, dominating the division rival Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field by a score of 44-22. Along the way, Seattle finally got a powerful rushing performance on offense, an explosive scoring game from their defense and a record-setting day from kicker Jason Myers on special teams.
Let's break down the studs and duds this week for the Seahawks.
Studs: Zach Charbonnet, Ken Walker
For the first time in the 2025 season, we saw both of Seattle's top-two running backs rushing at a high level. It certainly helped that they got some stellar run blocking from Seattle's offensive line, but Zach Charbonnet took full advantage of his opportunities. Charbonnet got 14 carries, totaling 83 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) and scored his sixth touchdown of the year.
Ken Walker also had an excellent game on the ground. Although he did not find the end zone again (those reps seem exclusively reserved for Charbonnet and now George Holani) Walker was also efficient, posting 67 yards on 14 carries (4.8 yards per attempt).
Stud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
As per usual, Seattle's superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba came to play. The league's leading receiver caught a 43-yard touchdown to finish the Seahawks' first drive of the game. JSN went on to finish the afternoon with five catches for 93 yards.
Studs: Tyrice Knight, DeMarcus Lawrence
No Ernest Jones, no problem. Even with their star middle linebacker sidelined, Seattle's defensive front-seven was sensational, including a pair of plays you're likely to never see again even if you watch the NFL every Sunday for the rest of your life. Twice in the first half Tyrice Knight strip-sacked Jacoby Brissett, and twice DeMarcus Lawrence recovered and ran it back for a touchdown in almost the exact same fashion.
Stud: DB Nick Emmanwori
Seattle's secondary continues to deal with multiple injuries but keeps on chugging. Rookie Nick Emmanwori put in another outstanding day against Arizona, totaling a team-high nine tackles and posting four pass breakups. Emmanwori left the game in the fourth quarter with a wrist injury but he came back out soon after.
Stud: CB Nehemiah Pritchett
Second-year cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett also deserves some kudos for his work in relief of Josh Jobe. Pritchett had two tackles and two pass breakups, which may not sound all that impressive, but the details definitely were. One PBU came in the end zone as Pritchett was falling backwards to save a touchdown, and one tackle was a long chase-down to prevent another score.
Stud: HC Mike Macdonald
When a team is playing this well in all three phases, you have to give credit to the guy at the top of the pyramid. Head coach Mike Macdonald has this team performing better than we thought possible in such a short time since taking over from Pete Carroll. Despite having to deal with a slew of injuries on defense, his unit hasn't missed a single beat - and he has the whole team playing with an energy that's been missing for a decade.
Stud: OC Klint Kubiak
Macdonald's staff also deserves a ton of the credit for how well the Seahawks are doing, right now. While it's true the offense is very heavily balanced on the shoulders of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and their deep ball connection, the little details of how this group blocks and how every player contributes and does their part matters. If they can convince him to stay beyond 2025, the Seahawks should not hesitate to make Kubiak the highest-paid OC in the league by a wide margin.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks announce 6 roster moves, including Jarran Reed going on IR
Steelers matched offer for Rashid Shaheed, but he preferred Seahawks
Seahawks came close to trading OLB Boye Mafe to AFC heavyweight