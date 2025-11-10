All Seahawks

Seattle Seahaws studs & duds from a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals

The Seahawks are starting to making winning in the NFL look easy - a franchise first even after three trips to the Super Bowl.

Tim Weaver

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) celebrates after recovering a fumble to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) celebrates after recovering a fumble to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks rolled over another opponent today, dominating the division rival Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field by a score of 44-22. Along the way, Seattle finally got a powerful rushing performance on offense, an explosive scoring game from their defense and a record-setting day from kicker Jason Myers on special teams.

Let's break down the studs and duds this week for the Seahawks.

Studs: Zach Charbonnet, Ken Walker

For the first time in the 2025 season, we saw both of Seattle's top-two running backs rushing at a high level. It certainly helped that they got some stellar run blocking from Seattle's offensive line, but Zach Charbonnet took full advantage of his opportunities. Charbonnet got 14 carries, totaling 83 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) and scored his sixth touchdown of the year.

Ken Walker also had an excellent game on the ground. Although he did not find the end zone again (those reps seem exclusively reserved for Charbonnet and now George Holani) Walker was also efficient, posting 67 yards on 14 carries (4.8 yards per attempt).

Stud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As per usual, Seattle's superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba came to play. The league's leading receiver caught a 43-yard touchdown to finish the Seahawks' first drive of the game. JSN went on to finish the afternoon with five catches for 93 yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Studs: Tyrice Knight, DeMarcus Lawrence

No Ernest Jones, no problem. Even with their star middle linebacker sidelined, Seattle's defensive front-seven was sensational, including a pair of plays you're likely to never see again even if you watch the NFL every Sunday for the rest of your life. Twice in the first half Tyrice Knight strip-sacked Jacoby Brissett, and twice DeMarcus Lawrence recovered and ran it back for a touchdown in almost the exact same fashion.

Stud: DB Nick Emmanwori

Seattle's secondary continues to deal with multiple injuries but keeps on chugging. Rookie Nick Emmanwori put in another outstanding day against Arizona, totaling a team-high nine tackles and posting four pass breakups. Emmanwori left the game in the fourth quarter with a wrist injury but he came back out soon after.

Stud: CB Nehemiah Pritchett

Second-year cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett also deserves some kudos for his work in relief of Josh Jobe. Pritchett had two tackles and two pass breakups, which may not sound all that impressive, but the details definitely were. One PBU came in the end zone as Pritchett was falling backwards to save a touchdown, and one tackle was a long chase-down to prevent another score.

Stud: HC Mike Macdonald

When a team is playing this well in all three phases, you have to give credit to the guy at the top of the pyramid. Head coach Mike Macdonald has this team performing better than we thought possible in such a short time since taking over from Pete Carroll. Despite having to deal with a slew of injuries on defense, his unit hasn't missed a single beat - and he has the whole team playing with an energy that's been missing for a decade.

Stud: OC Klint Kubiak

Macdonald's staff also deserves a ton of the credit for how well the Seahawks are doing, right now. While it's true the offense is very heavily balanced on the shoulders of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and their deep ball connection, the little details of how this group blocks and how every player contributes and does their part matters. If they can convince him to stay beyond 2025, the Seahawks should not hesitate to make Kubiak the highest-paid OC in the league by a wide margin.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks announce 6 roster moves, including Jarran Reed going on IR

Steelers matched offer for Rashid Shaheed, but he preferred Seahawks

Seahawks came close to trading OLB Boye Mafe to AFC heavyweight

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.