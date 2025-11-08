Seattle Seahawks announce 6 roster moves, including Jarran Reed going on IR
Considering the number of injuries they've had to deal with, the Seattle Seahawks defense has performed heroically this season. Unfortunately, it's not going to get any easier this week, as another key piece is going on the injured reserve list.
The team just announced that defensive tackle Jarran Reed is going on IR after suffering wrist and thumb injuries in last Sunday night's game against Washington. He was ruled out for tomorrow's game earlier today.
With Reed out, the Seahawks will need a new starting nose tackle in the lineup. Backup options include Byron Murphy II, who's moved to defensive end this year after mostly playing nose as a rookie and Brandon Pili. Both Johnathan Hankins and Rylie Mills remain on the NFI list, where they have been since the season started.
Joining Reed on the injured reserve list will be wide receiver Dareke Young, who missed last week's game due to a quad issue.
This means that both Reed and Young will be out of the lineup a minimum of the next four games for the Seahawks.
WIth those two going on IR, Seattle needed to fill their spots on the 53-man roster. They are going to be filled by veteran wide receiver Cody White, who scored a 60-yard touchdown last week against the Commanders, as well as defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.
The Seahawks also announed a pair of standard practice squad elevations. Rookie Ricky White III is getting called up again, as well as inside linebacker Patrick O'Connell.
O'Connell was a preseason standout who may be called into action tomorrow. Starting middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV is listed as doubtful with a knee injury and did not practice on Friday after being limited at practice the rest of the week.
Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight are expected to start at linebacker, but O'Connell should be the next man up at either spot and will be a core special teamer.
