Seattle Seahawks came very close to trading Boye Mafe to AFC heavyweight at deadline
Just a couple days before the NFL trade deadline, we learned that the Seattle Seahawks were taking calls not only on cornerback Riq Woolen, but outside linebacker Boye Mafe, as well.
In the end they decided to keep both of them. However, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Seattle came very close to sending Mafe to the Kansas City Chiefs. One source even believed the deal had been completed, but at the last minute the Seahawks pulled back.
This is a pretty interesting development, especially in light of Mafe's lack of production so far this season. In eight games he's posted just two quarterback hits and does not have a single sack.
While the numbers are disappointing, we know Mafe has the potential to produce 10+ sacks a season - and he came close in 2023 when he had nine. The fact that the Chiefs were interested is more proof of Mafe's awesome potential.
In deciding to keep both Mafe and Woolen - as well as trading for Rashid Shaheed - the Seahawks made it clear that they intend to contend this season for a Super Bowl.
Seattle might end up losing both Mafe and Woolen to free agency next year and getting nothing in return, but cornerback and edge rotation depth are critical assets for any team that's looking to make a deep playoff run.
While he's had a rough season overall, Woolen has come around lately and just had his best game of the year against Washington after Josh Jobe went down with a concussion.
Hopefully Mafe is able to shake off the cobwebs and start getting to the quarterback. If these two can start contributing meaningfully, it could make a big difference between an early playoff exit and a trip to the Super Bowl - where you can probably bet that the Chiefs will be waiting.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed