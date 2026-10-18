Should the Seahawks Try to Right the Ship With a Big Trade?

A couple weeks ago, I wrote a series of articles discussing possible trade targets for the Seattle Seahawks over the next month. I planned (and still plan on writing) articles this upcoming week exploring even more, as more teams make themselves firesale candidates. But before we go any further, let’s make sure that it’s even a good idea on the face of it.

A Question Of Scale

First, understand that this discussion isn’t about a small trade that provides a push in the right direction in an area that looks destitute. A seventh round pick for Arnold Ebiketie, a sixth rounder for Tony Pollard, even a fifth round selection for Khalil Mack. If you can make those trades, go for it and don’t sweat it too much. The risk isn’t big enough to sweat.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But going bigger than that? In this deep, talent-rich draft class, even a fourth rounder is pretty valuable. I hesitate to offer up even that much at the moment. Obviously, you have to carefully consider a home run trade for someone like Laiatu Latu or Maxx Crosby, but I’m not even sure if I’d sign off on Bucky Irving for a late day two pick. Let’s think about this.

Would They Be Better?

Let’s start here. Is a player, even a great player, or even two great players, what this team needs to fix their problems? Is their current issue one of talent? If you trade for an offensive player, remember that you will be throwing them into a situation with a struggling playcaller, flailing quarterback, weakening offensive line, and even some underachieving receivers.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a real chance they show up and accomplish very little in such a circumstance. And while I won’t pretend there’s no value in improving your depth on defense to future-proof, I also have to ask, how can the defense get much better? It’s top five in almost every meaningful metric that I use, and is probably the second best in the league right now. It can’t get much better.

Watch Out For The Risk

I can’t believe we’re here right now, but with the way things have gone through six games this season and the way things currently look, we have to accept this reality. As of this moment, there looks to be a realistic possibility of the Seahawks not making the playoffs. If that happens, their picks will be a lot higher, and any picks traded for players are more valuable.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you trade for that player, and then don’t even make the postseason, you get bitten twice by the same decision. Sometimes, it works out, like in prior Seahawk seasons with Ernest Jones and Leonard Williams, but I think there’s a great argument for standing pat and waiting. On some level, this team needs to earn the right to take a swing at a trade.

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