The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best front offices in the league thanks to a collective effort of ownership, general manager John Schneider, and the scouts. Schneider has created two Super Bowl-winning teams under two different rosters. Very rarely does the Seahawks make mistakes with their roster or any moves. There are players that don’t fit with the team’s long-term plans, but that isn’t a failure of the front office. On Wednesday, the Seahawks learned the hard way about the utilization of a rookie.

The Seahawks waived former undrafted rookie cornerback Avery Smith on Tuesday to make some room on the roster. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers claimed Smith on waivers. Smith re-joins the Chargers after the Seahawks traded for him following the end of training camp. This marks one of the conclusion of a gamble from Schneider that didn’t pay off.

Schneider’s gamble on Smith doesn’t come to fruition

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Avery Smith (36) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks traded a sixth-round pick to the Chargers for Smith. This came after the Seahawks looked to upgrade the defensive backs. Smith would be among the rookies that have played the most games for the Seahawks this season, but they have all been on special teams. Smith played six games for Seattle, which included 56 snaps on special teams and none on offense. Smith accounted for five total tackles, including two solo tackles.

With the Seahawks still making moves, they are constantly moving players around their active roster and the practice squad. After being partly on special teams, the Seahawks attempted to get Smith on the practice squad for a more impactful player, but this left the Chargers a chance to get their player back and still keep their sixth-round pick.

Why the Move is Bigger than Losing Smith

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks didn’t just lose a player; they lost an investment. Through the first ten weeks of the season, Smith had the third-most snaps by a rookie behind running back Jadarian Price and guard Beau Stephens. It was clear that Smith wasn’t going to be a key defensive contributor, but he was still an asset on special teams and still learning from leaders.

With the Chargers reclaiming their undrafted free agent, the Seahawks lose out on Smith becoming a key asset in the future. Schneider essentially traded a 2027 NFL Draft sixth-round pick for 56 special teams snaps. The Seahawks had 11 total picks for the 2027 Draft thanks to the compensatory picks, but one was lost with the Smith trade.

With the 2027 NFL Draft being a highly talented draft class, any picks to select a key asset or used to trade up for a higher draft pick would be beneficial. This is one of the rare times that Schneider failed to visualize the possibility of an outcome or where his gambles didn’t work.

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