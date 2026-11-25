As was the case in 2025, the Seattle Seahawks aerial attack is overly dependent on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is having a remarkable season with 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers would make for a great season, but JSN has seven games to add to those totals.

To highlight how much he’s leaned upon, the second-most receiving yards on the team belong to Cooper Kupp, who has just 272 yards. A.J. Barner follows with 229 yards, then it’s Rashid Shaheed who has 17 receptions for 171 yards and has yet to score a receiving touchdown.

It seems clear that the $51 million bet on Shaheed has not paid off, which is why NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo has the Seahawks looking for help at receiver in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 18: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their top selection in Melo’s mock, the Seahawks wind up with Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh. Melo says Marsh is not only someone who can pick up yards after the catch, but he also called him a “legitimate red-zone weapon.”

"The Seattle Seahawks offense is made up of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and friends. Cooper Kupp is aging, and Rashid Shaheed is disappointing on his bloated contract. Nick Marsh is the best run-after-catch threat in this wide receiver class, and he's a legitimate red-zone weapon, too," Melo wrote.

Marsh began his career at Michigan State where he had 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns in two years. He transferred to Indiana this offseason and has taken his game to a new level.

In 11 games, Marsh has 44 receptions for 791 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s proven to be a big-play wideout as well, averaging 18.0 yards per reception for the Hoosiers.

Would Nick Marsh push Rashid Shaheed out the door?

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed returns a kick during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Marsh would give Seattle an instant upgrade at the WR2 position. It would also bring up an interesting conversation regarding Shaheed.

While he signed a three-year extension this offseason, there is an out in his contract in 2027 (according to Spotrac). If Seattle exercised that, they would be left with $16 million in dead cap space, but they would avoid another $11.75 million in guaranteed money.

Unless they truly value Shaheed as a returner, that could be the path they choose to take.

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