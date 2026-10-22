Six Players the Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week 7

Throughout the College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

Sam Leavitt Hangs Around In A Stacked QB Class

I’m not the biggest fan in the world of Sam Leavitt, but when the performance is this strong he should be pointed out. Two weeks in a row he’s delivered the goods for LSU, including 300 combined yards and four touchdowns this last week. He lacks the star power of the top quarterbacks this year, but is viable as a day two or early day three pick.

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop Tsunamis The Crimson Tide

Not a name I’ve heard much buzz around, but stomping a mudhole into the Alabama defense will get people talking. Tennessee’s top running back gave 175 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches and 2 rushing touchdowns, one of the primary reasons why the Vols found their way to an upset. He’s making his move and has a chance to be a mid-level prospect.

Justin Scott Runs The Middle In Miami

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m not sure if Justin Scott can play one-technique at the next level, but Miami puts him there a decent amount, and he finds ways to be productive. This last week, in a surprisingly close game for the Hurricanes, Scott had eight tackles and a sack. It might be an overreach to spend a pick as high as will be needed to get Scott as a nose, but if he can do both, it’s viable.

Teitum Tuioti Husks The Corn Away

It’s something of a low moment for the Oregon Ducks program, but I really like a lot of their defense, especially Tuioti. He’s got the size and run stopping ability coveted by Mike Macdonald. Last week, when the Ducks needed a dominant defense to have a chance to win, he provided 5 tackles, 2 sacks, and another half a tackle for loss with 5 total pressures.

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, sacks Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Cole Establishes Himself As LB1

It’s not entirely fair to everyone else since Cole is both an off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, but either way, he’s now the clear top dog. Georgia lost last week, but Cole provided 10 tackles, a sack, and 7 (!) total QB pressures, while allowing only one eight-yard catch in coverage. Anyone looking for the next Micah Parsons should focus in on this one here.

A Hoosier Worth Monitoring At The Safety Spot

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) tackles Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) after Ferrell intercepted a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, Amare Ferrell did everything he could to try to get Indiana the win over Ohio State. HIs efforts were in vain, but they did not go unnoticed. 7 tackles, 2 picks, 2 pass breakups, and allowing just one seven-yard completion spells a dominant performance, especially against the great Jeremiah Smith and the vaunted OSU attack. He’s quickly becoming a guy.





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