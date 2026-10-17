New 2027 Seahawks Mock Draft Lands Versatile Plug-and-Play Offensive Lineman

Through the first six games of the season, the Seattle Seahawks have had more than their share of issues. While their defense has remained strong, their offense has had several problem areas cost them games.

One primary concern has been their inability to run the ball. Injuries have slowed them down, with Zach Charbonnet still out following a torn ACL suffered in January. Rookie Jadarian Price is also sidelined, leaving them with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. They have also had issues with turnovers as Sam Darnold has seven interceptions over the past four games.

Those problems can be traced to the individual players, but they're not solely responsible. Many of the mistakes are happening due to the offensive line's inability to protect Darnold as well as their struggles in run blocking. They might be able to clean some of that up, however, by selecting Minnesota's Greg Johnson. That's exactly what they do in a recent mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network's Alec Elijah.

Round 1, Pick 18: Greg Johnson, OG, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Elijah says, the Seattle offense has been solely running through Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which isn't sustainable. Adding Johnson would give Darnold more time, while also helping them in the ground game as well.

"The Seattle Seahawks’ offense has run through reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season, but keeping the passing game on schedule will require a sturdier interior offensive line. Greg Johnson is the No. 2 guard on PFN’s big board with an 85.2 prospect grade, and many evaluators view the Minnesota senior as the best interior offensive lineman in the class through the first half of the season," Elijah wrote.

"Johnson is a massive presence at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, playing with the heavy hands and physicality you would expect from someone his size. What separates him, though, is how smoothly he climbs to the second level and connects with linebackers in space. His ability to play both guard and center gives Seattle valuable flexibility up front, and he projects as a plug-and-play starter who can raise the floor of the entire offensive line."

Where Johnson plays would be up for discussion. Anthony Bradford had been playing well at right guard before suffering a knee and hip injury. He's scheduled for free agency and could be replaced by Beau Stephens. At center, Jalen Sundell has been the starter and has been solid, but they could stand to upgrade that position as well.

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