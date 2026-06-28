Super Bowl Champion Sam Darnold Knows There’s Still Work To Be Done

Last week, Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback Sam Darnold spoke with co-hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast on a variety of subjects. The eight-year veteran admitted that he did not play very well against the New England Patriots despite Seattle’s impressive 29-13 victory in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Darnold finished the game hitting on exactly 50 percent of his passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. It’s easy to understand his frustrations, especially after a first-half performance in which he connected on only nine of his 22 attempts for 88 yards. The Seahawks settled for three field goals after 30 minutes of play.

Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold focused on improvement

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There were also a couple more topics that the well-traveled signal-called approached with Lewan and Hampton. And it was a reminder that Darnold is very aware of what his shortcomings are and what he needs to do to get better as the team looks to defend its Lombardi Trophy in 2026.

“I think the biggest thing is continuing to build off of my weaknesses,” said Darnold, “understanding what I wasn’t great at this past year, which I think for me is continuing to hone in on the deep ball, understand how I can be better that way, quieting my feet in the pocket…”

Ball security remained an issue for Sam Darnold in 2025

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Perhaps a more obvious issue was ball security, something he was able to solve during Seattle’ three-game postseason run. Darnold did not commit a turnover in the wins over the 49ers, Rams, and Patriots. That certainly wasn’t the case during the regular season. There were 14 interceptions, along with six lost fumbles.

“Another area to grow is the turnovers. I thought I had too many turnovers last year,” he said. “So just continuing to—kind of like I did in the playoffs—continuing to have the right mindset on first and second down, keep the big boys happy and get the ball out of my hands.”

Sam Darnold enters 2026 riding a bit of a streak

All told, Darnold has played in exactly 100 regular-season games with five different teams (Jets, Panthers, 49ers, Vikings and Seahawks). He’s thrown for a combined 20,431 yards and 123 touchdowns, and also given up the ball 106 times.

Sam Darnold 25/36, 346 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INT vs LAR NFC Championship Today.pic.twitter.com/SroyItyErH https://t.co/dRhpxOVE8g — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) January 26, 2026

His 20 turnovers in 2025 with Mike Macdonald’s club were a career high. However, if you include Seattle’s season-ending win at San Francisco in Week 18, Darnold enters 2026 having played turnover-free football in four consecutive outings.

If the two-time Pro Bowler can pick up where he left off late in 2025, this could be a very interesting season for the eight-year pro and the defending Super Bowl champions.

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