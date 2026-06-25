Super Bowl LX Performance Still Doesn’t Sit Well with Seahawks' QB Sam Darnold

Talented quarterback Sam Darnold was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets. In 2025, he signed a three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, his fifth different NFL team. A year after reviving his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, he helped lead the Seahawks to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold did not put up big numbers in Super Bowl LX

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, during a recent episode of Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the candid eight-year signal-caller told hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton that he “didn’t play great in the Super Bowl.” And when you take a look at the numbers, he certainly makes a valid point.

Darnold finished the game vs. the New England Patriots, a 29-13 victory by Mike Macdonald's team, having completed exactly half of his passes (19-of-38). That was good for 202 yards, 16 of those coming on a 16-yard TD passes to tight end AJ Barner. He was sacked just once and did not fumble. All told, the Seahawks were just 4-of-16 on third-down conversion attempts, and Barner’s end zone visit was the only offensive touchdown scored by the Seahawks in the game.

A Super Bowl win is a Super Bowl win, but…

SEAHAWKS DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN FOR UCHENNA NWOSU OMG



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“I missed way too many throws,” said a seemingly-frustrated Darnold (via NFL.com’s Eric Edholm). “We still won. Our defense balled out. I didn’t turn the ball over, which helped. But dude, to win the Super Bowl that way, I was kinda bummed. I want(ed) to score 40 points, you know what I mean? I want to go out there and ball out, and it’s just, dang, I didn’t play my best football in the Super Bowl? That sucks.”

Of course, all’s well that ends well. And when you take an even closer look at the 2025 Pro Bowler’s statistics in that contest, his honest assessment makes a lot of sense.

Sam Darnold had an effective second half in Super Bowl LX

At halftime, the Seahawks’ offense had gained 183 total yards but settled for three Jason Myers’s field goals. Darnold had connected on only nine of his 22 pass attempts (40.1 percent) for 88 yards. An effective second-half saw him hit on 10 of his 16 throws for 114 yards and the aforementioned TD toss to Barner.

DARNOLD DEEP TO SHAHEED.



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It’s worth remembering that Darnold played turnover-free football during Seattle’s three-game postseason run, throwing for a combined 672 yards and five touchdowns. That was in stark contrast to the 20 miscues (14 interceptions, 6 lost fumbles) in 17 regular-season outings. And it’s safe to say that when Macdonald’s team needed his quarterback to come up big, he responded.

No doubt that Darnold would love to get back to a second straight Super Bowl, and be a much bigger factor in the game this time around.

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