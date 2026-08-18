Terrion Arnold Moved to Exemption List: What It Means for Seahawks

Terrion Arnold was released by the Detroit Lions after he was accused in a felony kidnapping and robbery case. That move was unsurprising, but what did shock many fans was the interest the Seattle Seahawks showed in Arnold.

Seattle's intent to bring him in was featured in last week's episode of Hard Knocks, which included the front office saying they reached out to Jalen Milroe who played alongside Arnold at Alabama.

Milroe's words might have helped ease the fears because shortly after the episode aired, news broke that he would sign with Seattle. Of course, that led to immediate questions about his availability since the league typically doesn't allow players on the field when such high-profile investigations are ongoing.

On Tuesday, those questions were answered when Ian Rapoport said Arnold has yet to sign his deal with the Seahawks, while adding they do still plan to make it official. Rapoport also said that once the contract is signed, Arnold will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

The #Seahawks’ are still planning to sign CB Terrion Arnold but are working through the timing and it will take a while, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Arnold will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list when he signs, meaning he’d be ineligible to play or practice. pic.twitter.com/uH54Hjnd9k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2026

What does the exempt list mean for Terrion Arnold, Seattle Seahawks?

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold practices during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Seahawks, this means that if they sign Arnold, he can effectively be a part of their team but he won't count against the 53-man roster. He will also be very limited in what he can do with the team.

The rules for the exempt list prohibit a player from participating in games or practices, which means Arnold would not be able to attend training camp practices. He could, however, attend team meetings and work on individual drills. He would also be eligible for any treatment or rehab should that be necessary.

Arnold would receive his full paycheck as well, meaning the Seahawks would essentially be paying him in the hopes that he can one day join the team. When that could happen is anyone's guess.

Corbin Smith reports that Arnold's disposition hearing is on October 5, so anything before that would seem illogical. As Smith said, the earliest he could practice would be after that date, which is one day after their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What did Jalen Milroe say about Terrion Arnold?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Arnold joining the team, Milroe expressed happiness about it. He didn't focus on the off-field concerns, but stated that the goal would be to get Arnold to buy into their culture.

"I'm very happy that he is going to be a Seahawk," Milroe said after the team's preseason game. "I think now it's just showing him the way of how we do things. I think that's now a 'move forward' process. The process was trying to figure out where he's going to go, so now he's a (Seahawk).

"We're just going to emphasize what we do being here in Seattle, and emphasizing our theme, our mottos, and our team missions and goals, so now it's a running forward mentality with having him as part of our team."

Seattle is rolling the dice and time will tell if this is the right move or not. His former teammate seems to believe it can work, now we just have to wait to see when he will become eligible.

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