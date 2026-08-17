Seahawks' Jalen Milroe Previews Terrion Arnold Signing

The Seattle Seahawks are Terrion Arnold's new home after he signed a contract with the team last week.

Arnold comes to the Seahawks as the new guy in training camp, but he has some familiar faces already on the roster. One of those players is quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was his teammate at the University of Alabama from 2021-23. Milroe spoke about Arnold joining the team and gave media members an idea on what to expect.

"I'm very happy that he is going to be a Seahawk," Milroe said after the team's preseason game. "I think now it's just showing him the way of how we do things. I think that's now a 'move forward' process. The process was trying to figure out where he's going to go, so now he's a (Seahawk).

"We're just going to emphasize what we do being here in Seattle, and emphasizing our theme, our mottos, and our team missions and goals, so now it's a running forward mentality with having him as part of our team."

Terrion Arnold Can Slide Right Into Seahawks' Culture

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold speaks to media members after practice during mini camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Seahawks await a ruling from the league regarding his legal status after his arrest on kidnapping and robbery charges, the team is going to welcome him with open arms under the impression that he is going to fit into the defense's style of play.

"I think number one is that he's committed," Milroe said.

"When he has goals set for him, he wants to achieve them, and he's going to put his all into everything he puts into it. This is someone that really cares about his teammates. He's really unique, as far as what he can do on the field. He's going to really love the culture that we have here because it's similar to the vibe that we had when we were in college."

Arnold is going to have a chance to claim the team's third cornerback role behind Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe. Witherspoon just signed a long-term extension to become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. Jobe also signed a new deal this offseason for three years worth $24 million.

Player Role Status Devon Witherspoon CB1 Highest-paid CB in NFL history Josh Jobe CB2 Signed 3-year, $24 million deal in March Terrion Arnold CB3 Signed 1-year deal; awaiting discipline from NFL after arrest

Arnold has the ability to play both nickel and outside, just like Witherspoon. This gives the Seahawks' secondary a little bit more optionality when trying to figure out who to place where.

Arnold isn't expected to overtake either of them in the starting lineup, but his status as a former first-round pick should give him a chance to continue developing in Seattle. His 2025 campaign was headlined by a shoulder injury that required surgery, but he is healthy and ready to go as he continues to figure out how everything will shake up.

The league will make a decision now on whether Arnold should be on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List.

This could jeopardize the start of Arnold's season, making him unavailable for week one against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9, but we should know more details in the coming weeks.

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