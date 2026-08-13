The Next Steps After Seahawks Sign Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks are adding to their secondary by signing free agent cornerback Terrion Arnold, who last played for the Detroit Lions.

"ESPN sources: former Lions CB Terrion Arnold plans to sign with the Seattle Seahawks. Arnold also had visited the Texans, Saints and Giants," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted. "Next the NFL must decide whether to put Arnold on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after he was arrested on felony charges in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in February."

ESPN sources: former Lions CB Terrion Arnold plans to sign with the Seattle Seahawks. Arnold also had visited the Texans, Saints and Giants.



Next the NFL must decide whether to put Arnold on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after he was arrested on felony charges in connection… pic.twitter.com/bVTooM8r6L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2026

Seahawks Will Await Word from NFL

Even with the severity of charges in Arnold's current case, there is some potential for him to be able to play during the 2026 season. The league office won't decide whether they will place the former first-round pick on the exemption list, which would prohibit him from playing.

The Seahawks could place him on the exemption list until more information comes out about his role and if he will have to serve any time in jail. There could also be a suspension coming from the NFL for conduct detrimental to the league.

The Seahawks have done their homework and feel as though it is worth the opportunity to have him play as the team's third cornerback on the depth chart.

Looking at the Seahawks Depth Chart

The CB3 role on the team was one of the more precarious positions for the Seahawks. After Riek Woelden left in free agency to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, there is a hole that needs to be filled.

The Seahawks selected Julian Neal out of Arkansas in the third round of the NFL Draft this spring, but injuries have triggered a slow start for him in his first training camp. The team also has Nehemiah Pritchett and Noah Igbinoghene fighting for that particular spot in the secondary rotation, but Arnold would be an upgrade if he can play on the field.

Arnold is two years removed from being the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He started 22 games across the last two seasons for Detroit. He suffered a shoulder injury that ultimately led to season-ending surgery in December, but he is fully healthy and ready to go, per his workout with the team last week.

The Seahawks will now cooperate with the league, who will come up with a verdict on Arnold's status and go from there as they continue to build the 53-man roster in training camp.

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