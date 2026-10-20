The Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for battle as they take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs for Week 7's edition of Sunday Night Football.

It's a massive game for the Seahawks, who are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak against the only undefeated team left in the AFC.

Here's a look at three possible outcomes for the game in prime time this weekend.

Best-Case Scenario: Seahawks Stifle Kenneth Walker III, Make Statement in Win

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III rushes during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks know this matchup will come down to whether Kenneth Walker III has a good game. If the Seahawks' defensive front, which has been arguably the best in the league this season, can contain him, they should have the tools needed to pull out the win.

This is the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense, so sparks are destined to fly. Sometimes offense wins games, but a good defense will always find a way to beat a good offense. That's what Seattle hopes will happen in Week 7.

Worst-Case Scenario: Seahawks Offense Struggles Again, Sam Darnold Keeps Turning it Over

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws for a two point conversion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' offense has struggled mightily, especially in the turnover department. The team has thrown seven interceptions this season and fumbled five times, for 12 giveaways, which is a tie for third in the NFL. Only the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers have given the ball up more frequently.

If the Chiefs' defense can capitalize on this and give Patrick Mahomes and their offense shorter fields throughout the night, this could be a blowout victory for the Chiefs. It could truly send the Seahawks into a spiral.

Likeliest Scenario: Seahawks Face Another Defensive Struggle, Come Out on Top

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall celebrates with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game has a lot of defense written all over it. The Chiefs have allowed 10 points or fewer in three of their first five games, which sets the stage for a potential defensive struggle. The Seahawks have kept things close in their losses, so I'm anticipating another close contest between the two teams.

If that were to be the case, I like the Seahawks at home, with the crowd behind them, hoping to snap their two-game losing streak.

Kickoff for the game between the Chiefs and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 5:20 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

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