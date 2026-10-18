Do Seahawks Play Today? Schedule For Next Game vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks are licking their wounds after a 17-14 loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.

If there is a consolation prize, the team has a few extra days of rest before playing their next game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Seahawks will look to snap their two-game losing streak, which last occurred in the 2024 season.

The Seahawks are definitely frustrated because their three losses in the last four weeks have come by a combined eight points. There is reason to believe this team could be 6-0 if a few plays went the other direction, but some mistakes on their end have led them to a .500 mark through six weeks.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Seahawks is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 25, on NBC and Peacock.

It's the second of three consecutive primetime games for the Seahawks, so they will have a chance to prove themselves on a national stage. A win against the Chiefs would boost their confidence and give people reason to believe in the Seahawks once again as a contender in the crowded NFC West.

The Chiefs are going into Week 6 as one of the three undefeated teams remaining in the league taking on the winless Los Angeles Chargers. The Minnesota Vikings are on their bye this week, while the San Francisco 49ers don't play until tomorrow, when they will host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

All of the information you need for next weekend's showdown between the Chiefs and Seahawks can be seen below.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks TV & Viewing Info

A general view of the line of scrimmage during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 25

Start Time: 5:20 p.m. PT

Location: Seattle, Wash.

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: NBC, Peacock

Betting odds are not currently available via DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Broadcast Team

Mike Tirico in attendance prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline Reporters: Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung

Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay

Studio Team

NBC Sports host Maria Taylor sits at the desk before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Host: Maria Taylor

Analysts: Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and Mike Tomlin

NFL Insider: Mike Florio

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