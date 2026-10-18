Do Seahawks Play Today? Schedule For Next Game vs. Chiefs
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The Seattle Seahawks are licking their wounds after a 17-14 loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.
If there is a consolation prize, the team has a few extra days of rest before playing their next game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Seahawks will look to snap their two-game losing streak, which last occurred in the 2024 season.
The Seahawks are definitely frustrated because their three losses in the last four weeks have come by a combined eight points. There is reason to believe this team could be 6-0 if a few plays went the other direction, but some mistakes on their end have led them to a .500 mark through six weeks.
Kickoff between the Chiefs and Seahawks is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 25, on NBC and Peacock.
It's the second of three consecutive primetime games for the Seahawks, so they will have a chance to prove themselves on a national stage. A win against the Chiefs would boost their confidence and give people reason to believe in the Seahawks once again as a contender in the crowded NFC West.
The Chiefs are going into Week 6 as one of the three undefeated teams remaining in the league taking on the winless Los Angeles Chargers. The Minnesota Vikings are on their bye this week, while the San Francisco 49ers don't play until tomorrow, when they will host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
All of the information you need for next weekend's showdown between the Chiefs and Seahawks can be seen below.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, October 25
Start Time: 5:20 p.m. PT
Location: Seattle, Wash.
Venue: Lumen Field
TV Info: NBC, Peacock
Betting odds are not currently available via DraftKings Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Broadcast Team
Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline Reporters: Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung
Rules Analyst: Terry McAulay
Studio Team
Host: Maria Taylor
Analysts: Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and Mike Tomlin
NFL Insider: Mike Florio
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener