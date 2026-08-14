The Biggest Mistake Seahawks Can't Afford to Make This Training Camp

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori is slowly making his way back to the practice field after starting the training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List as he was recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Emmanwori was dealing with an ankle injury on and off during the 2025 season, but the team hopes that the injury is long behind him now. Injuries can be extremely tricky before the season, so the Seahawks need to make sure they don't rush him back to get ready for the start of the regular season.

Seahawks Proceeding with Caution for DB Nick Emmanwori

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmanwori might be the most important piece of the Seahawks' defense. He not only plays nickel back, but he can also slot in at safety and move down as a linebacker. His versatility allows the Seahawks to disguise different coverages and give the entire unit versatility in how they line up during the first episode of "Hard Knocks."

"We're not sure on Week 1 yet," Macdonald said earlier in training camp. "I think what's great about the way Nick's taken on this process is we're not putting timelines on anything. It's just, let's put our foot on the gas and let's go rock and roll every day and see where it takes us.

"So, I think we're optimistic, but I just let's go about it with the right mindset and just be as aggressive as we possibly can and then kind of let the results fall into place."

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained how important having Emmanwori on the field was and how losing him will be a massive loss for the team. Taking Emmanwori out of the equation forces the Seahawks to dive into the depth, which is strong but not as good as the second-year pro.

Emmanwori is a massive game changer for the Seahawks, and the team has to operate completely differently if he is not on the field. Recurring injuries can often lead to larger problems, so the Seahawks have to be extremely cautious that they aren't asking too much of him too soon.

While the Seahawks have the primary goal of having Emmanwori back for the season opener on September 9 against the New England Patriots, they need to make sure that he is fully healthy and ready for the long haul, even if it means missing the first regular season game.

His return to practice is definitely a positive sign that he should be ready for that contest, but they need to slowly work him back into the fold. Rehab can be incredibly frustrating for an injury that has been lingering over the past year, but the Seahawks need to take it seriously in order for the defense to perform at its highest level.

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