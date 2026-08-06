Skip to main content
All Seahawks

One Particular Seahawks Rookie is Talk of the Town This Summer

The Seattle Seahawks like what they are seeing from their rookie class, but one player is standing out on defense for the team.
Jeremy Brener|
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during training camp.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are excited about what their rookie class is bringing in hopes of defending their title as Super Bowl champions.

While Jadarian Price is making headlines on the offensive side of the ball, second-round pick Bud Clark is also having an impact on defense and could carve out a role ahead of the team's season opener on Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks are throwing a lot at Clark in hopes he can play multiple positions in the secondary, but he is responding well to the challenge.

"Bud's one of those rookies that we're asking a lot of him right now, and I'm impressed with how he's handling it," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said via the team's website.

"It's not perfect, but how he goes about his business is what we're looking for. He needs to trust that he is going to come out of the fog and take it from there. It's important to start building a relationship with those guys and having a feel for the speed of the game with the ones and how we communicate and how we play, and he's doing a good job."

Bud Clark Building a Case For Starting Job

TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine
TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark will likely need an injury or two to see the starting lineup in Week 1, but with Nick Emmanwori still sidelined while recovering from an ankle surgery, his path to the first team isn't very long.

Clark is growing during training camp, which is a promising sign of what's to come. The Seahawks expect a lot of growth out of him. Macdonald and the Seahawks defense rewards those who can play multiple positions. It allows the coaching staff to disguise coverages and attack their opponents in different ways, which could confuse the offense.

"It's important for Mike, he can dial it up and spin the wheel and keep offenses guessing," Julian Love said.

"And for us, we play off of each other. It's easier for an offense if you have that one safety where it's like, 'That guy blitzes.' We know that's a thing in this league—one guy blitzes, one guy plays deep—but it's a cool tool when you know everyone can do everything. We can all cover pretty well, we can all blitz."

Clark is adopting the right approach in order to get playing time right away for the Seahawks.

"It was moving fast and I felt like I was moving fast with it. I adapted to it pretty well," Clark said.

"... [It has] been different. I played down a little bit, but in the 'dime' spot I've always played to the strong (side). Being in the 'dime' has been good. I'm learning more, expanding my knowledge and it's helping me."

Seahawks Unofficial Secondary Depth Chart

Position

Starter

Backup

Third-String

Fourth-String

Left Cornerback

Devon Witherspoon

Michael Dansby

Andre Fuller

Nehemiah Pritchett

Right Cornerback

Josh Jobe

Julian Neal (injured)

Shemar Jean-Charles

Nickel Cornerback

Nick Emmanwori (injured)

Noah Igbinoghene

Bud Clark

Free Safety

Julian Love

Bud Clark

Rodney Thomas II

Maxen Hook

Strong Safety

Ty Okada

Nick Emmanwori (injured)

D'Anthony Bell

AJ Finley

The Seahawks have yet to release an official depth chart, but it could look something like what is posted above. The Seahawks want the same versatility that Nick Emmanwori brings in Clark's game. If he can bring that, the Seahawks secondary will be even more unstoppable than it is now.

The Seahawks will play their first game of the preseason on Aug. 15 against the Dallas Cowboys at 5 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Share on XFollow JeremyBrener
Home/Seahawks News