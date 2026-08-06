One Particular Seahawks Rookie is Talk of the Town This Summer

The Seattle Seahawks are excited about what their rookie class is bringing in hopes of defending their title as Super Bowl champions.

While Jadarian Price is making headlines on the offensive side of the ball, second-round pick Bud Clark is also having an impact on defense and could carve out a role ahead of the team's season opener on Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks are throwing a lot at Clark in hopes he can play multiple positions in the secondary, but he is responding well to the challenge.

"Bud's one of those rookies that we're asking a lot of him right now, and I'm impressed with how he's handling it," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said via the team's website.

"It's not perfect, but how he goes about his business is what we're looking for. He needs to trust that he is going to come out of the fog and take it from there. It's important to start building a relationship with those guys and having a feel for the speed of the game with the ones and how we communicate and how we play, and he's doing a good job."

Bud Clark Building a Case For Starting Job

TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark will likely need an injury or two to see the starting lineup in Week 1, but with Nick Emmanwori still sidelined while recovering from an ankle surgery, his path to the first team isn't very long.

Clark is growing during training camp, which is a promising sign of what's to come. The Seahawks expect a lot of growth out of him. Macdonald and the Seahawks defense rewards those who can play multiple positions. It allows the coaching staff to disguise coverages and attack their opponents in different ways, which could confuse the offense.

"It's important for Mike, he can dial it up and spin the wheel and keep offenses guessing," Julian Love said.

"And for us, we play off of each other. It's easier for an offense if you have that one safety where it's like, 'That guy blitzes.' We know that's a thing in this league—one guy blitzes, one guy plays deep—but it's a cool tool when you know everyone can do everything. We can all cover pretty well, we can all blitz."

Clark is adopting the right approach in order to get playing time right away for the Seahawks.

"It was moving fast and I felt like I was moving fast with it. I adapted to it pretty well," Clark said.

"... [It has] been different. I played down a little bit, but in the 'dime' spot I've always played to the strong (side). Being in the 'dime' has been good. I'm learning more, expanding my knowledge and it's helping me."

Seahawks Unofficial Secondary Depth Chart

Position Starter Backup Third-String Fourth-String Left Cornerback Devon Witherspoon Michael Dansby Andre Fuller Nehemiah Pritchett Right Cornerback Josh Jobe Julian Neal (injured) Shemar Jean-Charles Nickel Cornerback Nick Emmanwori (injured) Noah Igbinoghene Bud Clark Free Safety Julian Love Bud Clark Rodney Thomas II Maxen Hook Strong Safety Ty Okada Nick Emmanwori (injured) D'Anthony Bell AJ Finley

The Seahawks have yet to release an official depth chart, but it could look something like what is posted above. The Seahawks want the same versatility that Nick Emmanwori brings in Clark's game. If he can bring that, the Seahawks secondary will be even more unstoppable than it is now.

The Seahawks will play their first game of the preseason on Aug. 15 against the Dallas Cowboys at 5 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field.

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