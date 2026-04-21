The Greatest First-Round Picks in Seahawks History - The Ones Who Changed Everything

The Seattle Seahawks are among the best teams in the league at drafting and developing talent. Oftentimes, when it comes to first-round talent, teams don’t think twice about a player that can fall into their laps. It wasn’t hard for the Seahawks to make some of the picks needed in the first round, but they needed luck on their side.

The Seahawks would have several players who would go on to become key contributors, helping to change the franchise. Their contributions on and off the field would help shift the Seahawks moving forward.

Safety Kenny Easley (1981)

The Seahawks have had several great players in their 50 years as an organization. Arguably, the first truly drafted player they’ve drafted has to be Kenny Easley, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft. The five-time Pro Bowler and former league Defensive Player of the Year was one of the first high-caliber, all-around playmakers for the team. Easley would set the tone for Seattle to be a team that truly prioritizes defensive dominance.

Defensive Tackle Cortez Kennedy (1990)

Jul 26, 1997; Canton, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy (96) in action against the Minnesota Vikings in the 1997 Hall of Fame game at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The Seahawks weren’t exactly a hot team during the 90s. When eight-time Pro-Bowler and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy was on the team, the team didn’t have much value outside of him. Still, the huge interior defensive lineman was so aggressive and versatile that the Seahawks created plans around him. He would be a Defensive Player of the Year on a team that went 2-14 in 1992. While he would go to the playoffs once, he would change the way most teams, including the Seahawks, utilize their monsters in the middle of their defense.

Offensive Tackle Walter Jones (1997)

There have been great offensive linemen in the history of the league, but very few can be considered among the elite. Walter Jones was easily considered one of the most consistent and elite offensive tackles in NFL history. Jones was named to ten All-Pro teams, nine Pro-Bowls, and the NFL’s Top 100 teams.

He was selected sixth overall as a player and the tackle selected in the 1997 Draft, behind Orlando Pace. While Pace is one of the best offensive tackles to play the game, Jones transcended the league in how teams addressed the blockside blocker and established a well-balanced offense. He remains the inspiration for current offensive tackles in the league.

Safety Earl Thomas (2010)

Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) returns a interception in the first quarter at against the Denver Broncos Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2010 NFL Draft would be a special draft for the Seahawks, as it was not only the first draft class under general manager John Schneider, but it also helped begin a dynasty. The Seahawks drafted Earl Thomas with their second first-round pick as one of the best defensive backs in the Draft class.

Thomas would help lead The Legion of Boom Dynasty and help the team win their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2014. While the whole defense played a role in the LOB era, it was the secondary, led by Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman, that would create one of the greatest defensive eras in the NFL.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon & Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2023)

This is incredibly early, but the first two round Draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft have been above and beyond influential for the Seahawks. Witherspoon is one of the few players in history to be named to the Pro Bowl in all three seasons. JSN, meanwhile, had one of the best offensive productions in league history this past season. He is one of two players in the league to win Offensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl.

These two players were critical in helping the Seahawks win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. JSN has already been extended all the way to the 2032 offseason, and Witherspoon could soon follow with an extension of his own. It is early, and the two players could lead a dynasty for the Seahawks with multiple titles.

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