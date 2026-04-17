The Best Second-Round Gems in Seahawks History

The Seattle Seahawks have the No. 32 overall pick, but there is a good chance that they trade back and acquire an additional second-round pick.

Players in the second round can have brilliant careers in the NFL and the Seahawks have found a few that have gone on to have incredibly successful tenures in Seattle.

Here are the most impactful gems the Seahawks have discovered in the second round, ranging from the early expansion years to the modern era.

Bobby Wagner (2012)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wagner is the greatest second-round pick in franchise history. As the No. 47 overall pick out of Utah State, Wagner became the leader of the Legion of Boom era and is destined for Canton, Ohio at the end of his career.

Wagner led the NFL in tackles multiple times and was the defensive anchor for Seattle’s back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Most teams viewed Wagner as a tweener for a prototypical middle linebacker, but the Seahawks saw a sideline-to-sideline playmaker who would define a decade of defense for the franchise.

Wagner remains a free agent and is still looking for a new home for the 2026 season.

DK Metcalf (2019)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the more infamous draft slides in recent memory came in 2019 when DK Metcalf fell to the very last pick of the second round, No. 64 overall, due to concerns about his agility and a neck injury in college at Ole Miss.

Metcalf immediately silenced critics, becoming one of the most physically dominant receivers in the league. He broke the franchise record for receiving yards in a season in 2020 (before being shattered by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2025) and became a focal point of the offense.

The Seahawks traded back into the second round specifically to stop his slide, securing a blue-chip athlete at a fraction of the cost.

While Metcalf's career with the Seahawks came to end following the 2024 season after failing to agree to a contract extension, he is the top wideout for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who view him as the future of their offense.

Metcalf caught 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Steelers.

Offensive Honorable Mentions

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks has a history of finding long-term starters on the offensive line and at the skill positions during the second round:

Kevin Mawae (1994): Before he became a Hall of Fame center for the Jets, Mawae was a dominant force in Seattle. He started every game for the Seahawks for three seasons from 1995-97, proving his elite talent early.

Golden Tate (2010): A key member of the first Super Bowl champion, Tate was a YAC (yards after catch) machine and one of the most reliable targets for a young Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Kenneth Walker III (2022): Selected No. 41 overall, Walker quickly established himself as a premier back, finishing as the runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year and providing the explosive run game the team craves. He also won Super Bowl MVP honors before signing the richest annual contract for a running back in NFL history with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive Honorable Mentions

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed speaks to the media. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brian Blades (1988): Blades spent 11 seasons in Seattle and retired as one of the most productive pass-catchers in team history. He had four seasons where he caught for over 1,000 yards in 1989, 1991, 1994 and 1995.

Jarran Reed (2016): Reed has provided high-level interior pass rushing and run-stuffing across two different stints with the team. He also helped add depth for the "Dark Side" defense and won a Super Bowl ring.

Terry Wooden (1990): Wooden was a tackling machine throughout the early 90s, recording 625 tackles across seven seasons for the Seahawks.

Every Seahawks Second-Round Pick

If you want to see the full evolution of the Seahawks' second-round strategy, from Sammy Green in 1976 to Elijah Arroyo in 2025, you can browse the full visual history in the official Seahawks photo gallery.

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