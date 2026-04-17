The Best Late-Round Steals in Seahawks History

When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams in the league in evaluating and developing talent. Even before the days of general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks were one of the better teams in drafting players in the early and late rounds.

The Seahawks had some later-round players who would become star players for their team and some of the best players in the league. When thinking about the best steals during the draft process on day three and beyond, six players stick out the most. These players went from day three picks to being a part of the franchise’s top 50 players in their first 50 years.

Running Back Chris Warren (Fourth Round - 1990)

Sep 4, 1994; Washington, DC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Warren (42) in action against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Several players were drafted on day three of the draft to become great players, but Chris Warren is the first to become a star. Warren was a former Division III star who would have had a consistent and long career for the Seahawks. He would have a couple of breakout seasons, including the 1994 season, where he rushed for 1,545 yards and 15 touchdowns on 310 carries. Warren finished with 6,707 rushing yards with the Seahawks, which is second in franchise history.

Defensive End Michael Sinclair (Sixth Round -1991)

The 1991 NFL Draft class will be infamously remembered for being mismatched and only having two players named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Seattle got a star with one of their top defenders in the pro-Legion of Boom Seahawks. The former Eastern New Mexico has accumulated 73.5, the second most in franchise history, and was a league defensive player of the year in 1998. He also used to give quarterback John Elway nightmares.

Safety Kam Chancellor (Fifth Round - 2010)

Nov 9, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first-ever draft class by Schneider in 2010 was a masterpiece, with Russell Okung, Earl Thomas, and Golden Tate being among the players. Schneider’s first steal was Chancellor, who was a part of an incredibly talented safety class. Chancellor would help usher in the Legion of Boom era in Seattle, but he would be a legend as a relentless, hard-hitting defender. The former four-time Pro-Bowler accumulated 606 total tackles, 44 pass breakups, and 12 interceptions in his eight seasons in the league. Chancellor is Seahawks royalty and will be remembered as a feared defender.​

Linebacker K.J Wright (Fourth Round - 2011)

Schneider and the Seahawks saw something in Wright among a ridiculously talented 2011 NFL Draft class. Wright was undervalued in his last season at Mississippi State, but he wasn’t undervalued for the Seahawks. In ten seasons in Seattle, Wright accumulated 941 total tackles, 593 solo tackles, 68 tackles for loss, 54 pass breakups, and 11 forced fumbles. His 941 total tackles are the third-most in franchise history, only behind Bobby Wagner and Eugene Robinson. Despite currently being an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Wright is loved in Seattle.

Cornerback Richard Sherman (Fifth Round - 2011)

When thinking about the biggest steals in franchise history, Sherman might be the leader of the group. He followed Wright one round later in the same Draft class when no one was valuing him properly. Sherman is the player many media outlets turn to when thinking about the Legion of Boom era. The five-time All-Pro might be one of the primitive lockdown cornerbacks in the league during the 2010s. He was an easy decision for the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Punter Michael Dickson (Fifth Round - 2018)

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It might not be too early to include a current player, especially since it was a huge shock to see Dickson become one of the league’s top punters. Dickson was the first of four punters selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, including the first of three selected in the fifth round. The two-time All-Pro punter has been one of the most consistent punters in the league and is still getting better at 30 years old. Dickson has broken five franchise records in punting, the most in team history. He might already be the best punter in team history.

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