Why Seahawks Are Taking an Interest in Complicated Cornerback Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks are taking every measure to ensure they will make their team better. They have been making many moves throughout the few weeks of training camp, but they could be ready for the next complicated step. Seattle hosted former Detroit Lions first-round pick and cornerback Terrion Arnold in for a visit.

This is a complicated move for the Seahawks. On one hand, Seattle receives a starting caliber at their disposal at a position that has some problems with depth and key talent. On the other hand, the Seahawks are evaluating if Arnold's off-the-field issues could be a problem for the team's image and potential suspension or court appearances during the season.

The Seahawks Acknowledge Their Issues at Cornerback

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle ensured it got the top cornerbacks back from last season. Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe are highly efficient coverage players who will be crucial going into the season. The Seahawks drafted three cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed Noah Igbinoghene and Shemar Jean-Charles during free agency. Their third-round pick, Julian Neal, has missed multiple training camp practices, but might be coming back soon.

The biggest concern is nickel Nick Emmanwori, who has been out since the beginning of training camp. The Seahawks are trying out five defensive backs at the nickel position. They are also expecting third-year cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett to step up this season. Neal was drafted to be a serious contender for the No.3 cornerback spot, but he has missed a lot of time and development due to his injury.

Seattle was at its most vulnerable when the defensive backs played poorly. Having a talented player like Arnold on the top end of the rotation is critical for the team as he can come in and switch out Witherspoon or Jobe.

He could also take the boundary cornerback spot and push Witherspoon inside at the slot in certain schemes. Arnold would be the best option for the No. 3 spot over the Seahawks’ current layout.

Is Arnold Worth the Problems Off-the-Field?

Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions drafted Arnold to be one of their top man-coverage players for a long time with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a stellar start to his professional career by starting 15 of the 16 games played, accounting for 60 total tackles, 10 pass breakups and a 93.7 passer rating in his rookie season. A shoulder injury limited his potential last season, but he played well in the eight games he did play.

The issue isn't his play on the field that is endangering his NFL career. The Lions released Arnold on June 29 due to his eight felony charges connected to a kidnapping and robbery case that allegedly occurred in February. There is evidence of a potential and he was released on a $1 million bond, but prosecutors aren't there yet with a case fully against Arnold.

He has met with other teams about possibly joining a roster, but there hasn't been a team willing to sign him yet. The team that signs him will get a talented, young cornerback, but they will also get a player with a lot of baggage. The Seahawks are a team with a great reputation and signing Arnold would be damaging to their image, whether he is innocent or guilty.

The league hasn't indicated that Arnold will face a possible suspension. This move would be a low-risk, high-reward setting, but the team's identity and MOB mentality would take a hit.

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