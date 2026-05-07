Three Players The Seahawks Could Extend Before The 2026 Season

The Seattle Seahawks did something they typically refrain from doing this offseason. They got a player with multiple years left on their current contract on a long-term extension, and they did it before the draft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, clearly, is just that good. But now that we’re into May, is anyone else going to get some financial security?

Let’s go over a few options. I’m not going to include Zach Charbonnet here, as while I’ve heard some people suggest giving him a modest one-year extension as a sort of good faith gesture after his miserably-timed injury, that’s a bit of a different consideration. Also not going to get into Jason Myers, as I believe there is essentially no incentive for the team to do it.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Having just wrapped up his third NFL season, Hall has one year left on his rookie contract and is eligible to get extended. This one would be a balancing act, and might be dead on arrival in the first place because Hall might not even be interested in talking extension right now. His two sack total from 2025 doesn’t give him much leverage, even after a great super bowl.

If he is, however, it represents a chance for the Seahawks to buy low. Hall will almost certainly produce more in 2026, and will be able to get way more in 2026. Then again, the Seahawks may be better off letting him play with the urgency of a contract season. I’m not a big fan of this idea personally, but there is some upside to it.

2: Leonard Williams

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Traditionally, players as good as Leonard Williams aren’t willing to play on the final years of their contracts. When you’re good, you’re entitled to long-term security. There’s no indication that Williams is particularly miffed by his current contract situation, however, and the Seahawks can afford to take his massive 2026 cap hit without diluting it with an extension.

The real question is about Big Cat’s interest in playing beyond 2026. If he plans on playing into his mid 30s, which I fully believe he’s capable of, then I’d extend him now on something like two years and $50-$55 million. The problem is, if Williams is considering retiring after 2026, that just creates a big dead cap hit in future seasons due to guarantees.

Maybe Williams has already told the team he’s done after 2026, and doesn’t want to play the golden parachute game. Maybe he’s fine playing out the final year of his deal and living with the results. It just depends on what he’s thinking, and it’s possible even he doesn’t know what the future holds right now. I want him here, but he needs to want to be here as well.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (center right) forces a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10). | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is the layup one, in my mind. Yes, Witherspoon has two years left on his deal, but he’s in the conversation for best player in the NFL at his position, and the price of players like this can only go up. Trent McDuffie just got $31 million a year on his extension with the Rams, so you could probably get Witherspoon for $32 million per year now.

Maybe a little bit more because of the fifth-year option delaying the bigger hits, like $33 million per. But waiting until next offseason invites numbers in excess of $35 million a year, and I’d rather not deal with that. Spoon is a uniquely great fit for this defense, and is the kind of player you will be very hard-pressed to replace. Lock him up long term.

Four years, $128 million, thank you and drive through. Go up to $132 million if you must. But get this one done. I suspect we haven’t even seen the best version of Witherspoon yet, and when that best version appears I want him secured as a Seahawk for a long time. We have the cap space to absorb the additional hit from bonus money. Make it happen.

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