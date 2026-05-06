Derick Hall Could Be the Next Young Seahawks Star To Leave

It isn’t an ideal situation when a young star a team drafts departs after their rookie deal. This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks saw running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, and edge rusher Boye Mafe leave after their rookie deals for much bigger contract opportunities. The losses of Walker and Bryant hit the hardest, but the front office found a way to replace them.

The Seahawks are now in danger of losing another young star next offseason in edge rusher Derick Hall, who has become a fan favorite.

Why Losing Hall Would Be Much More Impactful?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hall is the second edge rusher behind Uchenna Nwosu, but he has the potential to start for the Seahawks. He has more potential than Mafe, who signed a three-year deal for $60 million with the Cincinnati Bengals. With the salary cap expected to rise, and bad teams overpay for young players, many of these young stars are taking notice.

Hall had a breakout year in 2024, accounting for eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits across all 17 games played, with 14 starts. This past season, he only accounted for two sacks, but he was still impactful in getting to the quarterback with 13 quarterback hits. In comparison, this past season, Mafe only accounted for two sacks and four quarterback hits.

Hall isn't the only defensive star in the final year of their deal. Nwosu, defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams, and edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. are either in the final year of their deal or on a one-year deal. Hall is the youngest, has shown signs he can be a full-time starter, and is a fan-favorite. The Seahawks have the potential to give him a generous contract, but not as much as the New York Jets ($155 million 2027 salary cap space), Arizona Cardinals ($148 million), or Miami Dolphins ($145 million) next offseason.

Hope for Hall to Return in 2027

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is hope for Hall to return to Seattle past this season, but only through courses. The first is that the Seahawks talk to Hall and promise a bigger role this season and beyond. He would be more likely to sign an extension this early into the offseason or right as the season starts for less by next offseason's free agency. The second is that the front office bites the bullet and offers Hall more than what the Bengals overpaid for.

It is getting more expensive to keep team-drafted role players who could become stars. While the Seahawks could replace Hall or make him a solid trade option by the NFL Trade Deadline. The Seahawks, however, don’t have many options for pass rushers past this season, especially with DeMarcus Lawrence thinking about retirement. If the Seahawks think highly of Hall, they’ll need to extend him sooner rather than later.

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