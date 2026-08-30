Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #5 Byron Murphy II

Many players make the Seattle Seahawks one of the league’s best rosters. Among the reasons they were so dominant defending against the running game is the development of defensive tackle Byron Murphy II after his rookie season.

Murphy had a stellar season for the Seahawks last year, but was still one of the most underrated players in the league. There are reasons to believe he will be even better this upcoming 2026 NFL Season. His work ethic and mentality will be a problem for other teams and a huge asset to the Seahawks.

Why Murphy Could Be Ranked Higher?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) reacts after a fumble against New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy had a solid transition in his 2024 NFL rookie season to a tough run-stopper. This past season, Murphy turned into one of the league’s top run-stoppers and one of the most underrated pass rushers from the interior defensive line.

In 17 regular-season games last season, Murphy accumulated 62 total tackles, 40 assisted tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

He progressed as a pass-rusher between his rookie season and this past season. Murphy improved his motor and get-off at the snap of the ball to potentially beat the offensive line with his speed and power.

This was displayed in Super Bowl LX by accounting for two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits to go along with his fumble recovery. He can shut down running lanes and create consistent chaos in the backfield.

Murphy said one of the goals this upcoming season is accounting for double-digit sacks. He has been working on his athleticism and moves to get off blocks and get to the quarterback. Murphy believes this will help earn him All-Pro and his first Pro Bowl bid in his career despite accounting for better stats and performances from other players.

Why Murphy Could Be Ranked Lower?

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy has the potential to be an even better and more productive player for the Seahawks. This is based on his season progressions and his goal setting. He has become a great pass rusher since his rookie season, but he doesn’t get much of a chance to display his productivity. As a one-technique defensive tackle, he often gets double-teamed and can’t generate much push into the backfield as a three-technique or edge rusher.

Nose tackles are generally one of the most undervalued defensive players despite being right near the ball. Most people don’t even notice the nose tackles unless they make a mistake. Murphy isn’t a household name like Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter despite being more reliable.

He needs to show his increased production one more season to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro respect. Despite only two seasons on the roster, he is already one of the top defenders for the Dark Side Defense.

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