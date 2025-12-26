What Seattle Seahawks star Byron Murphy said about his Pro Bowl snub

The Seattle Seahawks are sending six players to the Pro Bowl this year, and a handful of alternates are waiting for a potential spot to open up.

That ties a couple other teams for the most Pro Bowlers in the league this year - but the group the Seahawks will send to Orlando will be missing at least one egregious snub.

That would be second-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who's in the middle of a sensational breakout season after a relatively quiet rookie year. Murphy has been extremely disruptive for the best defense in the NFC, racking up seven sacks, 12 quarterback hits and seven tackles for a loss.

Nevertheless, Murphy got left out when it came time to pick the interior defensive line rotation for the conference. As you can imagine, he's not happy. Here's what Murphy had to say about his snub, according to Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy II gestures during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Seattle. | AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Byron Murphy II on Pro Bowl snub

“Man...I was kinda hurt by it, a little bit... I feel more disrespected, in a way. “You know, I’ve just been putting in so much work in my game and to my craft and everything, I just feel like I’ve been having a great season on the field. Just feel like I’ve been dominating everything. I feel like I’ve been doing what it takes to make it to the Pro Bowl. “But it is what it is..."

Murphy has a right to feel slighted, but he's not the conference's only iDL snub. Carolina star Derrick Brown may have had an even better case - and was also snubbed. In both cases, Murphy and Brown likely suffered from Quinnen Williams getting dealt from the AFC to the NFC at the trade deadline.

In any case, it's more motivation for Murphy, who was clearly perturbed by allegations that he had a bad rookie year due to a lack of visibility in the box score.

If anything, it's a best-case scenario for the Seahawks, who will get the benefit of a pissed-off and motivated Murphy down the stretch as they make their playoff run. Here's who Seattle will be sending to the Pro Bowl.

Seahawks 2025 Pro Bowlers

- QB Sam Darnold

- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

- DE Leonard Williams

- OLB DeMarcus Lawrence

- CB Devon Witherspoon

- KR/PR Rashid Shaheed

Seahawks Pro Bowl alternates

- S Coby Bryant

- FB Robbie Ouzts

- LB Ernest Jones

- ST Brady Russell

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) and linebacker Derick Hall (58) celebrate a sack against New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

