Two Seahawks Contracts up in the Air After Jalen Carter Extension

A couple months ago, the top defensive tackle contract belonged to Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. Five years and $158,750,000 seemed staggering at the time, but at this point, the $31,750,000 average annual value seems a little tame. Two superstars have destroyed that ceiling this offseason, redefining what it means to be an elite interior lineman.

Generational Wealth Unlocked

Jeffery Simmons kicked it off back in June, securing a three-year extension worth just shy of $106 million with the Tennessee Titans. The $35,276,000 per year number was a shock to the system. It held the record for about a month and a half, until earlier today, when the Eagles punched in a four year, $152,000,000 extension with Jalen Carter.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don’t yet know the exact makeup of Carter’s deal, but however it ends up, it’s clear that the price tag of an elite interior defender has gone way up in just one offseason. The next bigtime one to get extended will likely press up around $40 million a year, approaching the kind of money elite edge rushers currently get. And Seattle may have that next bigtime one.

Byron Murphy Sees Dollar Signs

Murphy is the big one to consider right now. He’s still a ways away from an extension, since he’ll only become eligible for one next year. He’s coming off a second-year breakout that included seven sacks despite playing out of position for much of the year, anchoring the best run defense and overall defense in football, and a super bowl title, so he’s definitely getting the big bucks.

Leonard Williams (99) and Byron Murphy II (91) of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate during the third quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints. | Jane Gershovich / Getty Images / The Athletic

I’d say that four years, $160 million is the floor for his future extension as long as his 2026 season is as good as his 2025. If it’s better, and he cashes in double-digit sacks like he’s recently said he wants to, it may be more. And Murphy may not even be the next guy in line with Kobie Turner in Los Angeles due to hit free agency after this season.

I don’t know if Turner is going to reset the market when his turn comes up, but if he does, it gives Murphy an even higher springboard to go off when getting his next deal. There’s a universe where Byron’s extension gets up to $45 million a season. Not a particularly likely one, but this is clearly a position that is exploding in perceived value right now.

Leonard Williams’s Final Payday

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts after a missed field goal by Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If Leonard Williams is seeking an extension from the Seahawks this offseason, he may have benefitted significantly from waiting until after the Simmons and Carter ones. Williams is in the final year of his contract with the Seahawks, and while it’s possible both parties are content to let him at least start the season that way, I’d expect an addition to it before September.

To be clear, Williams is not in the same lane as a player like Jalen Carter, so we can’t make the same one-to-one comparison that we just did with Murphy. Even if Williams is a better player right now than Carter, which I believe he is, the two are in completely different places in their careers right now. Carter is on the way up, Williams is at the end of his prime.

Big Cat has been in the league for over a decade and has made close to $160 million in NFL salary to this point, whereas Carter has under $20 million, so Williams’s priorities are also possibly different. I don’t see the Seahawks coming anywhere close to a top-of-the-market deal for Williams if and when he’s extended. But it’s very possible the price went up.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons goes through drills on the first day of mandatory minicamp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prior to the two mega-extensions in the last couple months, it’s possible that a Williams extension would have been somewhere around two years and $50 million, and will now be $55 million. Or maybe it was $55 million, and is now $60 million. Difficult to pin down, but I suspect that Leonard feels entitled to more now. On this one, maybe the team waited a bit too long.

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