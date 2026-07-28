Why the Seahawks Won't Trade for Buccaneers Star Vita Vea

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league are reacting to the news that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade.

Vea, 31, has been with the Buccaneers ever since the franchise selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Seahawks could be a candidate to trade for Vea, but there is a slim chance that they make a trade with the Bucs here.

Why a Trade Makes Sense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea walks out for player introductions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NFL insider Ted Nguyen of The Athletic, Vea wants to move closer to the West Coast, where his family is, preferably in California or the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he went to school in Seattle at the University of Washington and he probably wouldn't mind playing for a team that's defensive-minded and coming off of a Super Bowl ring.

The Seahawks are hoping to contend again this season, so a trade for Vea would align with their desires to win a Super Bowl for the second straight year. Vea is also in pursuit of his second Super Bowl after winning one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season, so his experience would fit right in with the Seahawks defensive line.

Why a Trade Doesn't Make Sense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are not making a trade with the Buccaneers because they already have a pair of high-level defensive tackles. They are one of the few teams that don't need him.

Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams make up the starting defensive tackles for the Seahawks, and both of them are locked into those starting spots.

Vea is in the final year of his contract, which is the same boat that Williams is in. The Seahawks have desires to re-sign Williams to another deal, and he is only a year older than Vea.

As for Murphy, he is due for a long-term extension after the season comes to an end, much like Vea and Williams, but he is still under contract for at least three more years on his rookie deal. The 2024 first-round pick out of Texas could reset the market next offseason, so the Seahawks would likely want to keep him on board and spend most of their available funds on him.

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